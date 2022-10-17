Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?
In just a short time, SEC Media Days looked a lot less like a dress-up party this year.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Clark Earns Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in his career, Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Perico Tabbed SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation’s elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under, 54-hole score of 207. His...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Defensive Battle Leads to Scoreless Tie with LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-2, 5-2-1 SEC) tallied their first tie in league play and drew with LSU on Thursday night (8-3-5, 3-2-3 SEC), 0-0. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara notched her ninth clean sheet of the season and tied the program’s single-season shutout record. First Half. The...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Drew Sanders Included on ESPN Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders landed on ESPN’s midseason All-America team, the outlet announced Wednesday. The Denton, Texas, product was placed on midseason All-America teams by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Sporting News and The Athletic earlier this week. Through seven games this season, Sanders...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Barnum Tabbed to Katrina McClain Award Watch List
Redshirt senior Erynn Barnum is one of 20 power forwards in the nation to be selected as a watch list member for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball player has had a candidate for the Katrina McClain award, as well as the first watch list for a Razorback since prior to the 2020-21 season.
A Really Interesting Foe Projection for Hogs’ Bowl Trip
Razorbacks will be in a bowl game (somewhere) and opponents could be interesting.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Trio Adds Midseason All-America Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Beaux Limmer, Dwight McGlothern and Drew Sanders were recognized on midseason All-America teams Tuesday. Sanders, who claimed a spot on Sporting News’ All-America team earlier Tuesday, earned three more midseason nods from the Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Athletic (Second Team). Along with Sanders, McGlothern was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Athletic. Limmer received Midseason Second Team All-American status from Pro Football Focus.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymnastics Season Ticket Renewals Now Open
The Gymbacks kick off action in less than three months and season tickets are now available for the 2023 slate. “Thank you to all of our season ticket holders that have supported us the last few seasons! We can’t wait to see you back in Barnhill and Bud Walton Arena for our 2023 season,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said. “Your support fuels this program and the team can’t wait to shine in front of our home crowd in January!”
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Hosts A&M For Midweek Match-Up
The Hogs conclude a five-match home streak with a bang in a nationally-televised match against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The SEC contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network from Barnhill Arena, Arkansas’ first match on the network this season. Texas A&M has not...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Eric Musselman Live Starts Nov. 8
FAYETTEVILLE. – Season four of Eric Musselman Live will begin on Nov. 8 – a Tuesday – with the final 11 shows returning to their normal day – a Monday. All 12 shows will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase
A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Comments / 0