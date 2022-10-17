ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon

UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: 12-year-old girl shot in leg Wednesday afternoon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A young girl is recovering after being shot Wednesday in Macon. WGXA News has confirmed through the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg off Newberg Avenue. That's off Houston Avenue. Investigators say the girl is in stable condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The City of Forsyth welcomes new Fire Chief

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Eric Wilson and the Forsyth City Council held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the city's new Fire Chief, Kevin Bunn . Many of the new chief's family, friends, and coworkers attended the ceremony, which was held during Monday's city council meeting, and Bunn's daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Byron domestic violence shooter and victim identified

BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released about a domestic dispute turned violent from the Houston County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Houston County Deputies responded to a call about domestic violence at a home on White Road in Byron, where they learned that Honey JoAnne Cole had fired multiple shots at Allen Lee Nichols as he was trying to leave in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Suspicious death in Warner Robins ruled as suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has come to light in a death investigation on Todd Circle in Warner Robins. Last week, 60-year-old Tim Hopkins was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home. The death was treated as suspicious and Mr. Hopkins' body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy