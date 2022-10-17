Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
wgxa.tv
Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: 12-year-old girl shot in leg Wednesday afternoon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A young girl is recovering after being shot Wednesday in Macon. WGXA News has confirmed through the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg off Newberg Avenue. That's off Houston Avenue. Investigators say the girl is in stable condition.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
wgxa.tv
'I lost $40K': Macon business owners stung by an increase of burglary and theft
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- In Macon the homicide numbers aren't the only thing you should worry about. "I lost around $40,000 dollars in inventory," a business owner said. CEO and business owner of Girl Factor, Courtney Waters knows the ping of being burglarized. "They broke the cameras, they busted a hole...
12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
'A really big shock': Family wants closure as search for man who went under at Lake Juliette continues
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Houston County man at Lake Juliette continued Wednesday, and a family member says they're just hoping for closure. Ashleen Ash says she's the niece of Rickey Mercer, the man who went missing after his boat capsized Tuesday. "He was just...
wgxa.tv
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
Warner Robins man dead after a motorcycle, truck wreck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday. The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a wreck involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle around 1 p.m. It happened at Lake Joy Road near Duskmore Drive. EMS drove the motorcyclist...
wgxa.tv
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
wgxa.tv
The City of Forsyth welcomes new Fire Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Eric Wilson and the Forsyth City Council held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the city's new Fire Chief, Kevin Bunn . Many of the new chief's family, friends, and coworkers attended the ceremony, which was held during Monday's city council meeting, and Bunn's daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief.
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
wgxa.tv
Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Byron domestic violence shooter and victim identified
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released about a domestic dispute turned violent from the Houston County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Houston County Deputies responded to a call about domestic violence at a home on White Road in Byron, where they learned that Honey JoAnne Cole had fired multiple shots at Allen Lee Nichols as he was trying to leave in his vehicle.
41nbc.com
Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Suspicious death in Warner Robins ruled as suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has come to light in a death investigation on Todd Circle in Warner Robins. Last week, 60-year-old Tim Hopkins was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home. The death was treated as suspicious and Mr. Hopkins' body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
