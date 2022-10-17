ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Sister of Raleigh mass shooting victim says gun violence needs to end

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sharon Kaivani has spent the last few days feeling waves of shock and sadness after learning that her sister was among the five killed in a mass shooting Oct. 13. “To describe her, it’s like taking a picture of sunset. It’s beautiful, wonderful, but you kind...
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated; no threat

RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
