A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Services begin Friday for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Friday and throughout the weekend to remember the Hedingham shooting victims at multiple memorials, including a visitation service today for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and a community-wide vigil on Sunday. Large crowds are expected for both events. Torres, 29, lost his life...
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
Funeral procession route for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Saturday for a procession and funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who lost his life Oct. 13 when he was shot and killed outside his home in east Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross...
'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
Running for Sue: Special run for Raleigh shooting victim hopes to raise funds for grieving families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Runologie and Pine State Coffee hosted a special run for Sue Karnatz and the four other shooting victims that were killed on the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The run kicked off Thursday night at Runologie and Pine State Coffee. Karnatz was a supporter of the business...
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
What to expect from Thursday's report on the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed five lives and put two people in the hospital. The five-day report from Raleigh police is due out Thursday. So what does that mean? And what will we learn?. A former Raleigh police officer said we’ll...
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting as families continue to grieve
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
WRAL
Wake County woman rescues cat from home, badly charred in fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County family is raising money after their first home, which they had only lived in for a few months, was destroyed in a fire. Crews on Thursday responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. Liz Tufte told...
cbs17
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sister of Raleigh mass shooting victim says gun violence needs to end
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sharon Kaivani has spent the last few days feeling waves of shock and sadness after learning that her sister was among the five killed in a mass shooting Oct. 13. “To describe her, it’s like taking a picture of sunset. It’s beautiful, wonderful, but you kind...
WRAL
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated; no threat
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
Wake County housing markets are cooling. Here’s where they’re cooling the most.
While all areas of Wake County have seen price declines, some towns and cities have dipped more than others.
cbs17
This Raleigh road will close for intersection work impacting travel long-term
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a section of a popular road in Raleigh will close late Sunday night for grade separation at the junction, or aligning two or more surfaces. Crews are preparing to install the first of several long-term closures near the...
