Albany, GA

WALB 10

Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

Walker stumps Cordele

CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
CORDELE, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Hilltop

One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.

Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
RINGGOLD, GA
wfxl.com

Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”

This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

Pickle pizza is a “big dill” for upcoming fair

ALBANY, GA – It may not be the prettiest food on the midway, but “Pickle Pizza” will be one of the more unique foods scheduled to debut at the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Pickle Pizza joins other classic and innovative carnival meals on this year’s midway culinary lineup.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Tickets for North Pole Express go on sale Nov. 1

TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter plans 'Day of Giving'

ALBANY — Asked to name some of the community organizations the local Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. had actively supported over its 75-year history in Albany, Gail Griffin, the sorority’s fundraising chairwoman, rattled off a list that’s, essentially, a who’s who of southwest Georgia nonprofits.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation

On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany continuing work on new development projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is continuing to see more growth with some new developments. The city has many projects in the works to create a more modern, efficient and appealing look for Albany. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, who is the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority

MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA

