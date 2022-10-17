The Open Studio Tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, and is a wonderful way to meet many of our local artists and see the amazing array of talent that we have in our community. The exhibit will be in the Coso Room of the Maturango Museum with examples of artwork from each of the 23 participating artists. Visit the museum to see the variety of items and get a heads-up on what to expect at the various open studios during the tour weekend.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO