Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest resident earns top employee award from Mediacom
Mediacom Communications recognized Ridgecrest resident, Anthony Sobieski, as an employee who achieved the company’s highest performance rankings this past year. Sobieski received a national silver-level award during recent ceremonies held with corporate leaders. Sobieski was named “Customer Service Hero” for excellence in serving customers as a senior technical operations...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Don't forget! Open Studio Tour this weekend
The Open Studio Tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, and is a wonderful way to meet many of our local artists and see the amazing array of talent that we have in our community. The exhibit will be in the Coso Room of the Maturango Museum with examples of artwork from each of the 23 participating artists. Visit the museum to see the variety of items and get a heads-up on what to expect at the various open studios during the tour weekend.
