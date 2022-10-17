Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Freshmen Sophomore Burros prepare for home finale
The Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team is coming off a 63-18 win over Sultana Freshmen squad last Thursday for its first win in league and season. The Burros are looking to expand their first win into a two game winning streak when they host Hesperia Junior Varsity squad in their home finale. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke on the opponent his team will face on Thursday at 4 p.m.
iecn.com
Chino High School coaching legend Bob Sheehan inducted Into CIFSS Hall of Fame
Last week, former Chino High School head baseball coach, and my grandpa, Bob Sheehan was inducted into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held in Long Beach, and I was there to witness the event and see Sheehan and the many other great former high school coaches get their names immortalized in the high school sports world.
viewpointsonline.org
Basketball loses first matchup of the season
The Riverside City College men’s basketball team lost their exhibition game against the Palomar College Comets 81- 64 on Oct. 15. The Comets had come into the game aggressively on defense, which led to multiple Tiger fouls and turnovers. The Tigers head coach Philip Mathews had noticed the need...
gopherhole.com
4-star prospect Dennis Evans commits to Minnesota!
Oct. 17, 2022: Four-star Riverside, California center Dennis Evans committed to the Gophers Friday, becoming the second player to join the University of Minnesota’s 2023 recruiting class. –> Follow @Tony Liebert on Twitter. Gophers head coach Ben Johnson continues to be read hot on the recruiting trail. While some...
utvactionmag.com
MITCH GUTHRIE AND POLARIS WIN THE CALIFORNIA 300
After a 20+-year hiatus, desert racing returned to Barstow, California, with the inaugural California 300. Promoted by the Martelli Brothers of Mint 400 fame, the rugged 69-mile course combined open desert with mountain sections with huge hills and ridge routes south of Barstow. Camp CA300 was at Stoddard Wells OHV Area, and the combination start-finish and Vendor Row was erected along Outlet Center Drive. Prior to the race, the California 300 Desert Cleanup powered by Clean-Dezert gathered and removed more than 10 tons of trash at the popular riding area. Then 130 off-road racers started the CA300 race week pre-running the course via the California 300 Poker Run, with participants winning swag and even CA300 VIP passes from a dozen sponsors and vendors.
iecn.com
Isekai Empire brings anime to Colton
Attendees gathered on October 15 in Colton to attend the first Isekai Empire, an anime event. held in Colton on Via Lata Street. Despite showers throughout the day, the event was a success with custom anime designed. vehicles lining the perimeter of the grounds, children trick or treating at vendor...
citynewsgroup.com
Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. Successfully Hosted His Second College and Career Day Fair for San Bernardino County High School Junior
On Wednesday morning, Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. hosted his second College and Career Day event for 300 high school juniors and seniors from San Bernardino City Unified School District and Rialto School District. The event took place at San Bernardino Valley College and was meant to assist our current high school students to explore their opportunities after graduation. Over twenty community partners had both informative and interactive booths for students to engage with. The students were taught how to create a strong resume, engage in a technology presentation by Amazon, and explore various job opportunities with County Fire, Law enforcement, EMT departments, and dozens of other workforce departments and post-secondary educational opportunities.
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Valley College to Rename Campus Center in Memory of Lois Carson
In honor of her dedication to the Inland Empire and decades of service as a mentor, advocate, and champion of education, San Bernardino Valley College is renaming its Campus Center as a tribute to Lois Carson, an alumna and the first person of color elected to the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees.
citynewsgroup.com
The 2nd Annual Can Tree Wonderland hosted by Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino at The Galleria at Tyler
The 2nd annual Can Tree Wonderland hosted by Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) returns with a new partnership alongside the Galleria at Tyler on November 12, 2022, where canned food donations will transform into holiday tree displays for five weeks at 1299 Galleria at Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503.
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
citynewsgroup.com
City of Redlands to Host Irrigation 101: Landscape Workshop
The City of Redlands Water Conservation Division, in collaboration with the A.K. Smiley Public Library, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, and the University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, will host an Irrigation 101: Landscape Workshop. The Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov....
The Angels Demand $5 Million From Anaheim, Threaten Lawsuit Over Fire Station
The Los Angeles Angels are coming after Anaheim for $5 million– threatening the city with two lawsuits after city councilmembers decided unanimously to kill the proposed stadium land sale in May after the FBI corruption probe surfaced. They’re also threatening to sue the city over a fire station slated...
z1077fm.com
Food Distribution in Yucca Valley Thursday (10/20)
There will be a free food distribution tomorrow (10/20) at the Yucca Valley Senior Center from 9AM to 10:30AM – the senior center is located at 57088 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. For more information on this and other food distributions, you can call 909-723-1500 or visit https://www.capsbc.org/
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
iecn.com
Two RUSD administrators, parent leaders, among honorees by Rialto Democratic Club
The Rialto Democratic Club recently held its annual “Who’s Who Awards,” awarding 14 individuals for excellence in the community, including several members of the Rialto Unified School District education community. Wilmer Amina Carter High School Principal Dr. Robin McMillon earned the Excellence in Education Award from the...
fullertonobserver.com
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
z1077fm.com
Missing: Landers Woman, 38, missing since walking away from home on 10/9
The family of a missing woman who walked away from her home in Landers on October 9th is seeking the public’s help in looking for her. Jeannie King is diabetic and on psychiatric medication – she reportedly walked away from her home in Landers without her cellphone or other personal belongings on Sunday October 9th and she hasn’t been seen since. Jeannie King is white, 38 years old and approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan leggings and a black shirt.
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Thursday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see one more day of sunny, warm conditions Thursday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
