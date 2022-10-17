Brick Underground wins Best Real Estate Website from the National Association of Real Estate Editors for the third time

If you’re in the market to buy a brownstone or townhouse in New York City, your dollars will go farther in the outer boroughs. For example, in Manhattan there are 259 houses for sale listed on StreetEasy and the cheapest is $1,100,00. But in Brooklyn and Queens combined, there are 1,213 houses for sale—many priced around $500,000.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO