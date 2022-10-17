Brick Underground wins Best Real Estate Website from the National Association of Real Estate Editors for the third time

Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
brickunderground.com
How to get along with your radiator, NYC single-family houses for sale, & more
This week readers checked out Brick Underground for things to know about radiators. New York City heat season is underway and Brick has you covered with a cheat sheet on what to do if your radiator is noisy, too hot, or is not giving off any heat. Also of interest:...
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out and my landlord asked me to sign a release form. What's the deal?
I’m moving out of my apartment and the management company asked me to sign a release form. It states that I agree to move out on time and once my security deposit is returned, I waive my right to file any claims against the management company. Is it ok to sign this?
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money
The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
brickunderground.com
5 single-family houses for sale in Brooklyn and Queens
If you’re in the market to buy a brownstone or townhouse in New York City, your dollars will go farther in the outer boroughs. For example, in Manhattan there are 259 houses for sale listed on StreetEasy and the cheapest is $1,100,00. But in Brooklyn and Queens combined, there are 1,213 houses for sale—many priced around $500,000.
