Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Pummeled Panthers host undefeated Flyers
The Florida Panthers are just three games into their season, but they are already facing an emergency. Florida, which will
Penguins Game 3: DeSmith in Net, Lines & Notes vs. Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are not easing into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Penguins have blazed opponents for 12 goals in two games, allowed just four, and made a laugher against the three-time Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday.
NHL
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons’ Preseason Came To An Embarrassing End
All eyes have been on Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the preseason. It has been a long time since fans have seen Simmons play professional basketball, as he sat out half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year and then didn’t play a single game with the Nets after being traded due to a lower back injury.
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
Yardbarker
Comeback Flyers kids strike again in 3-2 thriller against Tampa Bay
Humans of the sporting world, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0. The maybe-we-won’t-suck-that-much Flyers are currently the Metro Division leaders. This game was reminiscent of the comeback win three days ago that was 3-2 over the Vancouver Canucks. This writer won’t go as far as to call this a statement win (again it’s only three games into the season) but this shows a side of the squad fans have been hoping was lurking under the cloak of mediocrity.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start
The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
NHL
Flyers rally for third straight win, spoil Lightning home opener
TAMPA -- Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Cates retrieved the puck after a turnover by Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and scored from the high slot to make it 3-2.
NHL
Recap: Flyers 3, Lightning 2
Tampa Bay sees a two-goal lead slip and falls to Philadelphia in Tuesday's home opener. Leading on the back of a pair of Steven Stamkos power play tallies, the Lightning allowed three unanswered Philadelphia goals over the final 21 minutes of play and fell 3-2 in their home opener at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday.
Canadiens ready to give Coyotes rude welcome
The Montreal Canadiens look to remain perfect at Bell Centre on Thursday when they host the Arizona Coyotes. The Canadiens
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Flyers 3-0-0 for the first time since 2011-2012
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers fought back, down two goals on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning, to remain undefeated. For the first time in eleven seasons (since 2011-2012,) the Flyers are 3-0-0. “At key times, late in the game, making big plays. They’re showing me they’re ugly, it...
NHL
Verhaeghe scores twice for Panthers in win against Flyers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe scored twice for the Florida Panthers in their home opener, a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Verhaeghe also scored two goals in Florida's home opener last season, including in overtime, against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 14, 2021.
NHL
Pionk scores twice, gives Jets OT victory against Avalanche
DENVER -- Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Pionk won it with a slap shot from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 with Adam Lowry.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 3, Lightning 2
This was a gut-punch. Despite scoring the game's first two goals, the Lightning came away with zero points. They allowed three unanswered tallies, including two in the third period, to lose their third contest in regulation so far this season. As a whole, the Lightning did better than in their...
Yardbarker
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
NHL
The Backcheck: Home opener spoiled by Flyers
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia. In uncharacteristic fashion, the Tampa Bay Lightning surrendered three straight goals and gave up a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in the home opener at AMALIE Arena. "This is a stinger," said...
Yardbarker
Flyers Building New Identity From Tortorella’s Coaching Style
What a weekend for Philadelphia sports. The NLCS-bound Phillies, the 6-0 Eagles, and… the undefeated Philadelphia Flyers?. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Flyers have been looked down upon as the ugly stepsister of Philly sports for a few years now. The once feared club characterized by the reputation and success of the Broad Street Bullies of the seventies, along with years amongst the top of the Metropolitan Division and a myriad of playoff appearances from 1994-2012, the Flyers have lost their identity and respect in the league in recent years, especially after hitting rock bottom last season.
