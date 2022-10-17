Read full article on original website
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
Florida Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Who Had Gone to His Home to Pick Up Her Possessions
A Florida man accused of killing his ex-wife and hiding her body on his five-acre property was previously of strangling the victim. Ian Baunach, 43, is locked up at the Hendry County Jail on a count of first-degree murder and other charges, records show. Deputies said they received a report...
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
1-year-old girl in ICU after dad allegedly pours boiling water down her throat
MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly burned his 1-year-old daughter, causing her to be admitted to the ICU. According to WPMI-TV, Eugene Sneed allegedly poured boiling water down his daughter’s throat, which resulted in severe burns and internal injuries. The child’s mother, Niktoria...
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
A US Woman Escaped A Home With A Dog Collar On & She Was Allegedly Held Captive For Weeks
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. A U.S. woman escaped alive from a horrifying scenario in Missouri, where she was allegedly chained up and abused for a month before she managed to get out. Authorities say the suspect kidnapped the woman, 22, in...
Black Man Who Claimed 'Stand Your Ground' Defense Gets 10 Years In Teen Girl’s Shooting
William 'Marc' Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Haley Hutcheson, who he says was shot after the car in which she was riding repeatedly swerved at him while occupants called out racist slurs. A biracial Black man who claimed that he fatally shot a...
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals teacher abducted during jog died from a gunshot wound to the head
A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed. Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had blunt-force...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Baton Rouge man arrested with rectum full of narcotics
After receiving a tipoff about a neighborhood narcotics dealer, surveillance by Baton Rouge police led to the arrest of a man found to be hiding his drugs in a rather uncomfortable place.
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
Man pleads guilty to killing family because they 'wouldn't leave'
Minutes before his trial was set to begin, Huy pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
Search still on for escaped inmate from Upstate jail
The Search is still on days after an inmate escaped an Upstate jail. As we previously reported , The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded after 44 year old David Paul Strickland escaped from the jail there, around 10 PM Friday night.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
BET
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ. This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
