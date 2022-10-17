Read full article on original website
Feral Dregs
3d ago
✔Thankyou Mayor Wu!! These hacks do NOT need pay raises while low income elderly are losing their housing and evicted because lack of state funding!!! Enough Grift!!!!
kever
3d ago
No government official should get a raise during these times. Suffer like the people.
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
BC Heights
Newton Mayor Proposes $15 Million Tax Increase at Monday Speech
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller proposed a $15 million tax increase at a city hall address on Monday, citing the city’s need for additional funds for improvement projects. The increase would require a majority vote at a special election to override Massachusetts’ Proposition 2 ½, which places a 2.5 percent cap on annual increases in levy limits.
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Mayor Michelle Wu shouted down by protestors while giving updates on Mass and Cass deep clean
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had to cut her press conference short today, as protestors shouted her down criticizing her most recent move to relocate hundreds of homeless people from one area of Mass and Cass to another in order to prevent traffic issues. Mass and Cass – short for the...
baystatebanner.com
Flynn, Baker get heated in redistricting hearing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A redistricting map supported by voting rights advocates sparked fierce pushback from white City Councilors Monday during a heated hearing in the Iannella chamber. City Council President Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston, downtown, Chinatown and parts of the South...
WCVB
Classes canceled for 4th straight day in Haverhill amid teachers strike in Massachusetts city
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Public Schools students had no classes for a fourth straight day Thursday as the teachers strike that started Monday in the Massachusetts city continues to linger. At 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs said negotiations with the Haverhill School Committee broke down...
WCVB
Advocacy groups decry 'systemic disarray' of Boston Public Schools transportation, special education
BOSTON — Failing to provide reliable, timely bus service is depriving Boston students with disabilities of learning time and other services, according to a complaint filed by advocates on behalf of the families of six students. The complaint, filed jointly by Greater Boston Legal Services and Massachusetts Advocates for...
WCVB
Teachers strike in Haverhill, Massachusetts, enters third day despite court order
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers planed to picket outside Haverhill City Hall for a third day on Wednesday as their strike continues, despite a court order to end the rare educator work stoppage. Such strikes are illegal in Massachusetts since state law prohibits strikes by public employees, which makes them...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
WCVB
Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
Healey, Diehl face off in final gubernatorial debate
22News has a preview of Thursday's gubernatorial debate.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Worcester DA, former MSP colonel & others cleared in ethics probe over OUI of judge’s daughter
The ethics case against several top Massachusetts law enforcement officials, including the Worcester County DA and a former state police colonel, in regards to the alleged altered police report for the 2017 OUI arrest for a judge’s daughter was dismissed Wednesday. The State Ethics Commission said Wednesday that it...
WCVB
Malden teachers union ratifies new contract
MALDEN, Mass. — Malden Education Association voted to ratify a new contract on Wednesday after they reached a tentative agreement with the school committee earlier this week, a spokesperson said. Malden Public School canceled classes this Monday as teachers went on strike after spending nearly 11 hours negotiating with...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
WCVB
No deal: Classes canceled again Friday as Haverhill teacher strike continues
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Public Schools will remain closed Friday as the standoff between teachers and the district drags on. Talks resumed at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the district and the union failed to reach a deal on a new contract for teachers during the sixth consecutive day of negotiations.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Police presence: Gov. Baker at DCU for state police graduation
WORCESTER — Gov. Charlie Baker welcomed more nearly 200 recruits to the ranks of the state police during a ceremony Thursday morningat the DCU Center. State and law enforcement officials, in addition to friends and family, were on hand for the graduation of the 87th Training Troop, which recently finished a six-month training...
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels beneath Boston
BOSTON — The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS...
