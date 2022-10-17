Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALB 10
Albany continuing work on new development projects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is continuing to see more growth with some new developments. The city has many projects in the works to create a more modern, efficient and appealing look for Albany. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, who is the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said...
WALB 10
2 DCSS high schoolers named to state superintendent’s advisory council
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Dougherty County School System high schoolers have been named to the state superintendent’s advisory council. Westover High School’s Kendyl Dyer and Dougherty High School’s Trent McCrary were named to the advisory council. The two were among the 67 students selected from across...
southgatv.com
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
WALB 10
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
wfxl.com
Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”
This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Albany, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
southgatv.com
Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority
MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
'Don't forget': Democrats make case for early voting in Albany
ALBANY — Georgia voters have jumped at the opportunity to cast early ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, with turnout in the first three days surpassing the number who showed up during the first two days ahead of the 2020 presidential election. On Thursday, the message of...
southgatv.com
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
southgatv.com
SGTC’S Caterpillar connection
AMERICUS, GA – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford met with representatives from six Caterpillar Dealers from across the Southeastern United States, during the “ThinkBIG” Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology Advisory Committee meeting at South Georgia Technical College recently. The group met in the SGTC John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
WALB 10
Death investigation in Bainbridge
Congressman Bishop, challenger West talk upcoming election ahead of their debate. It will premiere at the end of October. The cow milking contest is a fan favorite. ‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides.
Americus Times-Recorder
Smarr Smith Foundation gifts body armor to local law enforcement agencies
Fueled by the community’s support, the Smarr Smith Foundation was able to purchase body armor for Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The body armor, or “bullet proof vests,” can prove to be life saving for an officer. Body armor is but one request the supporters of the Smarr Smith Foundation have made possible. Scholarships, training, a drone, traffic calming devices such as stop sticks, uniforms and cameras are a sampling of what the foundation has provided to GSW Public Safety, Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
southgatv.com
Tifton’s watery olive branch
TIFTON, GA – The City of Tifton and Tift County have taken great strides toward a final agreement in Local Option Sales Tax distributions, agreeing to keep the distributions of the revenues the same for the next 10 years. While Tifton has declined the county’s demand that it hand over its water system to a county water authority as part of the agreement to continue the Local Option Sales Tax, the city has offered that, upon termination of the water agreement with the County, the City will pay the County dollar for dollar its investment in the water and sewer system and provide bulk water to the new county system into the future as the City has done in the past.
southgatv.com
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
Dougherty County Commission balks at city fire station on former National Guard site
ALBANY — Yes on tennis and pickleball courts, a clubhouse and city of Albany recreation offices in the former Georgia National Guard building. No to a fire station. That was the response Monday from the Dougherty County Commission to a letter from Albany Mayor Bo Dorough. In a March...
