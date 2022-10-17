Netflix Launches Profile-Transfer Feature — Making It Easier for Password Freeloaders to Set Up Their Own Paid Accounts

Read full article on original website
Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament
U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters,...
Older adults turn to dating apps, services to find partners
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Let’s face it, dating can be a drag. Whether you’re a starry-eyed sophomore drooling over the high school football star or a 65-year-old woman swiping through an online dating site, the act of finding the right companion and ideally, love, is one of the hardest things people experience in life. Safety issues with online dating
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
James Corden Unbanned from NYC’s Balthazar After He ‘Apologized Profusely,’ Owner Says After Calling Him the ‘Most Abusive Customer’
James Corden’s ban from the New York City restaurant Balthazar did not last more than 24 hours. Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to announce the CBS late night host was no longer banned from the NYC establishment. According to McNally, Corden “apologized profusely” to him after he went public with a story accusing Corden of being “the most abusive customer” at the restaurant.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
The Duke of Sussex was in the Presidio on Wednesday evening.
Jay Lycurgo Gets Interrogated by Karen Connell in New Clip From Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Jay Lycurgo, who plays Nathan in upcoming Netflix series “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,” finds himself interrogated by witch Celia (Karen Connell) in a new clip from the show, shared exclusively with Variety. In the series, which is based on the Half Bad YA series by...
Hagop Tchaparian Made One of 2022’s Best Dance Albums Out of Sonic Memories
One of the first sounds you hear on Hagop Tchaparian’s debut album Bolts is that of the British-Armenian artist quite literally following his family’s footsteps. That soft pulse of shoes on gravel, treading beneath the twangy loop of the 26-stringed Arabic instrument, the qanun on “Timelapse,” was recorded in Musa Dagh, Turkey, where several Armenian villages were once located. That’s where Tchaparian’s father was born — and from where he had to flee with his family at age three.
Doctors explain why man was asked to play a saxophone throughout his nine-hour brain surgery
The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the surgical team to navigate his brain.
Michael Shannon, Barbie Ferreira, Kiersey Clemons to Star in Drag King Drama ‘The Young King’ – AFM
Set in ‘90s Las Vegas, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Larin Sullivan (“Anatomy: Soul”), who also wrote the script, and is being produced by Corporate Witchcraft’s Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden, in addition to Clemons. More from Variety. Mipcom: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact...
You can stay at the real 'Stranger Things' house in New Mexico
Roam the same halls as Winona Ryder when you book a stay at the Byers family's spacious Albuquerque abode.
People Who Broke Up With Their Therapist, Tell Us Why And How You Did It
Was it something your therapist said (or didn't say?) — if so, we want to hear all about it.
People Are Sharing Which Items They Always Get From The Dollar Store, And The Life Hacks Are Real
From movie theater candy to phone screen protectors, people are recommending all kinds of products that are normally overpriced, but can be bought at the dollar store instead.
