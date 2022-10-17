Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Smoke rolls into the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. —Caribou Targhee National Forest officials confirmed the smokey haze that rolled into the valley yesterday afternoon is from the prescribed burn in Teton Canyon. The smoke came from a controlled burn that was conducted in Teton Canyon this past weekend. A team from Teton Basin Ranger District...
svinews.com
$1,000 reward offered following park vandalism in Star Valley Ranch
The Town of Star Valley Ranch Natural Resources Board is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for a spree of vandalism at Fox Run Park and the Crop Circles Community Garden. According to the town, some of the vandalism occurred on or near...
buckrail.com
WATCH: Bull moose interrupts Saturday soccer game
JACKSON, Wyo. — A bull moose briefly stole the show (and the internet) at a youth soccer game Saturday when it ran across the field during play. Former Teton County Commissioner and real estate agent, Barbara Allen documented the scene in three parts, one of which has gained over 120,000 views on social media.
buckrail.com
St. John’s hosts array of featured events, health talks this fall
JACKSON, Wyo. — This fall, join St. John’s Health for an array of featured events and health talks before heading into the winter season. St. John’s kicks off its fall programming tonight Oct. 19, with a Men’s Health Talk at the Silver Dollar Bar Showroom in the Wort Hotel.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Distinctly Modern Home in Jackson, Wyoming
How does one marshal the most traditional building materials and architectural details—stone, wood, shingles, pitched roofs—into a house that functions and feels distinctly modern? That was the challenge faced by Brian Messana and Toby O’Rorke, partners in the New York City–based architecture firm Messana O’Rorke, when they were enlisted to create a vacation house in Jackson, Wyoming, for Messana’s brother and sister-in-law. The homeowners were clearly drawn to the site’s abundant natural splendor (specifically its spectacular views of the Grand Tetons), but, like their architects, they had little interest in stereotypical domestic interpretations of the American West, replete with antler chandeliers and overstuffed wing chairs in plaid fabrics. They were looking for something decidedly more contemporary.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
buckrail.com
Firefighters continue prescribed fire operations in Teton Canyon
DRIGGS Idaho — If Teton Valley residents are wondering where the smoke is coming from, don’t be concerned. According to Caribou Targhee National Forest, a team conducted a prescribed burn in Teton Canyon this past weekend. The team burned around 100 acres in Aspen, with the fire running...
buckrail.com
Exciting new movement opportunities at Dancers’ Workshop
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s definitely not news that Dancers’ Workshop (DW) offers some of the most excellent, inspiring movement classes all year long! From strength-enhancing yoga and pilates to heart-pumping Zumba and beyond, the downtown organization’s Adult Wellness offerings create daily opportunities for exciting and restorative movement. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
buckrail.com
East Jackson vandalism makes a comment on Jackson’s wealth disparity
JACKSON Wyo. — A construction site on the corner of East Kelly and Vine Street in East Jackson was recently vandalized with a spray-painted message reading “Why does our well-being depend on the philanthropy of the rich??”. The message was spray painted on the side of the 8,000-square-foot...
buckrail.com
Law enforcement relies on Teton Youth & Family Services as “critical resource”
JACKSON, Wyo. —Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr has no shortage of experience working with young adults across Teton County. Before stepping into his current role, he served as a School Resource Officer — a point of law enforcement support in the Jackson Hole High School. During these years, he was involved in many cases in which young people faced serious crises and required swift, professional intervention. In each of these instances, he recalls, Teton Youth & Family Services played a key role in helping kids and their families stay safe and get back on track.
Final time Gabby Petito was seen alive
Newly-released surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in what investigators believe was just hours before she was killed. The post Final time Gabby Petito was seen alive appeared first on Local News 8.
Do You Know Where The Most Snow Falls In Wyoming?
It's going to happen, you know it is. Winter will roar it's ugly head before you know it. Snow is going to fly and pile up. Reminders are given to us every year about how much snow we could see. The National Weather Service out of Riverton, has just released...
buckrail.com
POWJH talks water quality with local candidates
JACKSON, Wyo. — Protect Our Water Jackson Hole (POWJH) is dedicated to protecting and restoring the surface waters and groundwater in Teton County to ensure clean water for our community now and for future generations. At the surface, Jackson Hole’s water resources look to be some of the most...
buckrail.com
Let’s protect and restore our water quality
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County’s drinking water originates in the high country of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. As a result, parts of the county have excellent drinking water; however, water quality in other parts of the county raise serious concerns about human and environmental health.
buckrail.com
Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown
ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
buckrail.com
Public comment to close Nov. 5 on housing rules and regs
JACKSON Wyo. — The Jackson/Teton County Housing Department is making updates to the department’s rules and regulations. The 45-day public comment period opened Sept. 21 and closes Nov. 5. Below is an outline of the housing programs and special restrictions for each. The updated rules and regulations are...
buckrail.com
Town to participate in Drug Takeback Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson will participate in The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow Oct. 20, which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Community...
buckrail.com
Town Council proclaims October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’
JACKSON, Wyo. — During the Jackson Town Council meeting Oct. 17 Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the proclamation, “The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that one million women are victimized by domestic violence each year, with less than half of all such crimes actually thought to be reported.”
