How Myles Garrett, John Johnson III and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.” Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything. There are Shula-branded steakhouses and burger places, even one inside Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play their home games. Dolphins fans can drive on the Don Shula Expressway. The best high school football coach in the country wins the Don Shula Award. There’s an annual Shula Bowl game between two South Florida universities. Football and other teams at his alma mater — John Carroll University in his native Ohio — play at Don Shula Stadium. In Miami Lakes, the town where Shula lived for years, a hotel, golf course and athletic club all once bore his name as well. Those are all part of a massive Shula legacy — perfect season, most career wins in NFL history, and a name that still resonates deeply.

