How Myles Garrett, John Johnson III and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Patriots

Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
What police say about 25th woman to sue Deshaun Watson: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new questions about the latest woman to sue Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the 25th woman suing him for sexual misconduct.
Cleveland Browns' Nightmare Season Continues With Resignation of Superfan Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister today after just 44 days. She is officially the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with a tenure lasting
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
Lamar Jackson looking to put on a show against the Browns: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Baltimore on Sunday afternoon to take on the Ravens for the first time this season. Both teams are doing some soul searching this week, the Browns having lost three in a row and the Ravens having blown multiple double digit leads late in games.
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Sunday, WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, WTOL 11 will air the Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys game at 1 p.m.. We understand not all our viewers will be happy with this. However, local affiliates such as WTOL 11...
Why Nick Chubb and Lamar Jackson will combine for more than 200 rushing yards on Sunday
BEREA, Ohio -- Two of the NFL’s best runners will take the field on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium when the Browns and Ravens face off. Nick Chubb remains the league’s top rusher with 649 yards, on pace to go over 1,800 rushing yards this season.
Shula's legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.” Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything. There are Shula-branded steakhouses and burger places, even one inside Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play their home games. Dolphins fans can drive on the Don Shula Expressway. The best high school football coach in the country wins the Don Shula Award. There’s an annual Shula Bowl game between two South Florida universities. Football and other teams at his alma mater — John Carroll University in his native Ohio — play at Don Shula Stadium. In Miami Lakes, the town where Shula lived for years, a hotel, golf course and athletic club all once bore his name as well. Those are all part of a massive Shula legacy — perfect season, most career wins in NFL history, and a name that still resonates deeply.
La’el Collins doesn’t mince words on Saints’ defensive end Cam Jordan
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s clear that Bengals’ right tackle La’el Collins is looking better and better as the season moves along. Thursday, it was clear he knows it too. When asked about the game last Sunday against the Saints, particularly his “tough” matchup against defensive end Cam Jordan. Collins was blunt in his assessment of how he thought it went.
Bengals’ B.J. Hill won’t be getting a breather anytime soon
CINCINNATI, Ohio — B.J. Hill gathered his linemates on the sideline to deliver a message with the Bengals trying to close out Sunday’s 30-26 win over the Saints. The words echoed what the coaching staff emphasized to the defense throughout the week. “We got to finish this week,...
Bengals vs. Falcons predictions: Picks for Sunday’s game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati returns home on Sunday after a long absence of home cooking. The Bengals play a team in Atlanta that shares the same 3-3 record and loves living on the edge as much as them. The Falcons 28-14 win over San Fransisco was the only one-possession game they played this season.
Browns offense could use a heavy dose of Kareem Hunt against the Ravens: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- So far this season, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has uncharacteristically struggled turning the ball over -- including having three turnovers last week against the New England Patriots. The antidote to Brissett perhaps trying to do too much downfield is right at the Browns finger tips, however. Maybe...
Browns at Ravens: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium between the Browns and Ravens. Both teams are trying...
Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
Bengals linebackers promise no drop-off in play if Logan Wilson is sidelined against Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals linebackers are making preparations for Sunday facing the very real possibility they could be without Logan Wilson. Wilson injured his right shoulder — the same shoulder he had surgically repaired during the offseason — against the Saints. Bengals coach Zac Taylor gave...
John Johnson III: It’s ‘not the case’ that all Browns players are 100% committed and putting in extra time
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III, a member of the Browns leadership council, said not all Browns players are 100 percent committed to doing everything possible to get the 2-4 season turned around, beginning Sunday in Baltimore. “Yeah, it’s a commitment thing,” he said Wednesday. “When practice is over...
