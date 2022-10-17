ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How Myles Garrett, John Johnson III and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Patriots

By Irie Harris, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL-TV

WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Sunday, WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, WTOL 11 will air the Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys game at 1 p.m.. We understand not all our viewers will be happy with this. However, local affiliates such as WTOL 11...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Shula's legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.” Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything. There are Shula-branded steakhouses and burger places, even one inside Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play their home games. Dolphins fans can drive on the Don Shula Expressway. The best high school football coach in the country wins the Don Shula Award. There’s an annual Shula Bowl game between two South Florida universities. Football and other teams at his alma mater — John Carroll University in his native Ohio — play at Don Shula Stadium. In Miami Lakes, the town where Shula lived for years, a hotel, golf course and athletic club all once bore his name as well. Those are all part of a massive Shula legacy — perfect season, most career wins in NFL history, and a name that still resonates deeply.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy