Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
Why Nick Chubb and Lamar Jackson will combine for more than 200 rushing yards on Sunday
BEREA, Ohio -- Two of the NFL’s best runners will take the field on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium when the Browns and Ravens face off. Nick Chubb remains the league’s top rusher with 649 yards, on pace to go over 1,800 rushing yards this season.
La’el Collins doesn’t mince words on Saints’ defensive end Cam Jordan
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s clear that Bengals’ right tackle La’el Collins is looking better and better as the season moves along. Thursday, it was clear he knows it too. When asked about the game last Sunday against the Saints, particularly his “tough” matchup against defensive end Cam Jordan. Collins was blunt in his assessment of how he thought it went.
Bengals’ B.J. Hill won’t be getting a breather anytime soon
CINCINNATI, Ohio — B.J. Hill gathered his linemates on the sideline to deliver a message with the Bengals trying to close out Sunday’s 30-26 win over the Saints. The words echoed what the coaching staff emphasized to the defense throughout the week. “We got to finish this week,...
The time Joel Bitonio found a bullet in his food while eating dinner with Joe Thomas (and what it says about leadership)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was having dinner at Joe Thomas’ house and had to bite the bullet -- literally. He had done it before -- he actually had Thanksgiving with the Thomas family -- but this time they were eating something the future Hall of Fame left tackle had scrounged up himself.
Bet on all of the Bengals’ wideouts to feast on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ offense, on paper, looks ready to explode on Sunday against the Falcons. The Falcons don’t do a good job preventing big plays, and the Bengals appear to be finding their groove offensively. This makes for, yet again, another chance to bet on the Bengals improving.
Bengals vs. Falcons predictions: Picks for Sunday’s game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati returns home on Sunday after a long absence of home cooking. The Bengals play a team in Atlanta that shares the same 3-3 record and loves living on the edge as much as them. The Falcons 28-14 win over San Fransisco was the only one-possession game they played this season.
Browns offense could use a heavy dose of Kareem Hunt against the Ravens: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- So far this season, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has uncharacteristically struggled turning the ball over -- including having three turnovers last week against the New England Patriots. The antidote to Brissett perhaps trying to do too much downfield is right at the Browns finger tips, however. Maybe...
Browns at Ravens: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium between the Browns and Ravens. Both teams are trying...
Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
Bengals linebackers promise no drop-off in play if Logan Wilson is sidelined against Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals linebackers are making preparations for Sunday facing the very real possibility they could be without Logan Wilson. Wilson injured his right shoulder — the same shoulder he had surgically repaired during the offseason — against the Saints. Bengals coach Zac Taylor gave...
Jadeveon Clowney practices, has good chance to face Ravens; Denzel Ward still in protocol
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice on Wednesday and has a good chance to play Sunday in Baltimore, which would help a lot against Lamar Jackson. Clowney (ankle) sets the edge as well as anyone in the NFL, and would help not only contain Jackson, the Ravens’ leading rusher with 451 yards, but take some pressure off Myles Garrett, who’s playing with a sprained shoulder and strained biceps.
How Patriots loss exposed Browns’ issues with coverage and playing hard: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading into the Patriots game, many were concerned about the Browns’ ability to stop Rhamondre Stevenson and the powerful New England run game. But Stevenson finished with 76 yards on 19 carries and was not a huge factor in the win. The Browns kept the...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL: get $1,250 before Saints-Cardinals kick
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 7 kicks off Thursday night, so now is the time to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL here for three...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0