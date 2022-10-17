Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
WRAL
EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales
BRUSSELS — The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate,...
US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances
Russia's defence minister held rare telephone talks with his US counterpart Friday after Kremlin proxy officials said they were turning Ukraine's southern city of Kherson into a "fortress" as Kyiv's forces advance. "The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defence."
WRAL
Russia says its chaotic military draft is starting to wind down. Has it actually helped Putin?
CNN — The "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to fight in the country's war on Ukraine has been beset by errors, caused angry protests and prompted a mass exodus when it was announced last month. Now, as Russian officials suggest that the scheme will wind up soon, questions linger...
WRAL
Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead
LONDON — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain's economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office.
WRAL
Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to rise by less than 1% this year as renewables and EVs take off
CNN — Finally, some good news in the battle against greenhouse gasses: Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are on track to rise less than 1% this year. That's despite widespread concerns of a rush back to coal, oil and gas amid a global energy...
WRAL
Analysis: Iran pushes militarily abroad amid unrest at home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Those moves show Iran's leaders trying...
WRAL
UK inflation back at 40-year high as food prices soar
CNN — Rising food and housing costs drove UK inflation back to a 40-year high in September. The annual rate of inflation rose to 10.1% in September, up from 9.9% in the 12 months to August, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. That returns it to July's recent high.
The Guardian view on Boris Johnson: Britain won’t gain from return of the clown king | Editorial
Editorial: If parliament cannot produce a stable government, it’s time for the nation’s voters – not Tory party members – to pick a new prime minister
WRAL
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN — Arman doesn't sleep much anymore. "In my nightmare, I see someone is following me in the dark, " he said. "I'm alone and no one is helping me." He says his life was forever altered in early October, when he was arrested on the streets of Tehran for joining anti-government demonstrations, and then tortured by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- known as the Sepah -- for four days.
Uganda says Ebola outbreak should be over by year-end
KAMPALA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An Ebola outbreak in Uganda that has infected 65 people and killed 27 is coming under control and should be over by the end of the year, the country's information ministry said on Friday.
Comments / 0