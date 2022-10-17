ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A crash on West Bethany Road in Genesee County left an 89-year-old woman dead. Deputies say Ruth McVay was hit by a pickup truck as she tried to walk across the road in the town of Alexander. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was coming up over a hill and the driver swerved trying to avoid a collision.

