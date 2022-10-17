Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RCSD is investigating after boy, 5, left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is investigating after a 5-year-old student was left alone outside a school. Five-year-old Jonathan Green Jr. looked to strangers for help after he was left outside alone at School No. 39. “[The teacher] left me on the playground,” little Jonathan said....
Passenger dies in crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A passenger was killed during a crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta on Friday morning. Deputies first responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m., which happened between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. The area was closed throughout the morning but has reopened. The Monroe County...
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
Man accused of attacking Zeldin will be released to inpatient treatment next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of attacking Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin will be released to inpatient alcohol treatment next week. David Jakubonis was in federal court Wednesday afternoon. “He’s anxious to be released, but more importantly, he’s anxious and excited about the opportunity to prove that...
“Bee a Hero Day” on Friday will raise money for Ronald McDonald House of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC and Country music station 92.5 WBEE are teaming up for Bee a Hero Day, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home-away-from-home” to families while their children receive medical care in Rochester. The seven-bedroom facility has comforted the families of children who are ill or injured and are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
New inclusive playground opens at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. It’s a new place to play for everyone!. The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new inclusive playground in Irondequoit. It’s at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park on Rudman Road off Sea Breeze Drive. It’s a place where children of all abilities can learn, play and grow together.
Deliberations continue in trial of former Hilton principal accused of inappropriately touching dozens of students
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s up to 12 jurors now to decide the fate of former Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 students over a nearly two-decade period. Deliberations started on Thursday and will resume on Friday morning. You can follow News10NBC’s...
News10NBC Investigates: Water as the new oil
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We live on one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world and combined with all the Great Lakes, 95 percent of the surface water in the United States. When Micron decided to build a $100 billion semiconductor plant upstate, access to water was one of the top reasons.
Rochester firefighters battle overnight house fires on Weaver Street and Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to two house fires overnight. Crews battled a house fire on Weaver Street, responding just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. RFD said this is the second time in two days this house caught fire. At one point, Rochester police needed to...
City is working alongside charities and county services to address homelessness
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans said that the City of Rochester is working alongside charities and county services to help homeless people find shelter. Evans and his staff delivered a conference on Friday about solutions to homelessness. Evans said that the heroine-opioid epidemic and mental illness have contributed to homelessness.
Lifespan receives American Rescue Plan funding to help older adults
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Money from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping seniors in our community. $800,000 has been awarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester. It provides services and support for older adults and enhances their access to health care. Lifespan’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as...
Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Genesee County
ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A crash on West Bethany Road in Genesee County left an 89-year-old woman dead. Deputies say Ruth McVay was hit by a pickup truck as she tried to walk across the road in the town of Alexander. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was coming up over a hill and the driver swerved trying to avoid a collision.
Students learn about trade jobs at Rochester Careers in Construction fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The group Rochester Careers in Construction hosted its 24th annual career fair to help fill hundreds of construction jobs in the area and to get students interested in construction. About 50 vendors, employers, and unions were there to talk about opportunities. There were all kinds of...
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
New map shows locations of Narcan boxes around Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monroe County continues to figure out ways to fight the opioid crisis. Thursday, county leaders announced two brand new initiatives. One is an online map that gives locations of Narcan boxes in the county, and the second is a new IMPACT team. Right now, there are 50 boxes...
City wants to sell two downtown parking garages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city continues to try to get out of the parking garage business. Mayor Evan’s Office on Thursday said they’re looking to sell the Court Street and Washington Square Garages. The mayor said selling the garages gets them back on the tax rolls and...
