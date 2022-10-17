ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NY

WHEC TV-10

Passenger dies in crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A passenger was killed during a crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta on Friday morning. Deputies first responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m., which happened between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. The area was closed throughout the morning but has reopened. The Monroe County...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

“Bee a Hero Day” on Friday will raise money for Ronald McDonald House of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC and Country music station 92.5 WBEE are teaming up for Bee a Hero Day, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home-away-from-home” to families while their children receive medical care in Rochester. The seven-bedroom facility has comforted the families of children who are ill or injured and are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New inclusive playground opens at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. It’s a new place to play for everyone!. The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new inclusive playground in Irondequoit. It’s at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park on Rudman Road off Sea Breeze Drive. It’s a place where children of all abilities can learn, play and grow together.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Water as the new oil

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We live on one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world and combined with all the Great Lakes, 95 percent of the surface water in the United States. When Micron decided to build a $100 billion semiconductor plant upstate, access to water was one of the top reasons.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City is working alongside charities and county services to address homelessness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans said that the City of Rochester is working alongside charities and county services to help homeless people find shelter. Evans and his staff delivered a conference on Friday about solutions to homelessness. Evans said that the heroine-opioid epidemic and mental illness have contributed to homelessness.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lifespan receives American Rescue Plan funding to help older adults

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Money from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping seniors in our community. $800,000 has been awarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester. It provides services and support for older adults and enhances their access to health care. Lifespan’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Genesee County

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A crash on West Bethany Road in Genesee County left an 89-year-old woman dead. Deputies say Ruth McVay was hit by a pickup truck as she tried to walk across the road in the town of Alexander. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was coming up over a hill and the driver swerved trying to avoid a collision.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Students learn about trade jobs at Rochester Careers in Construction fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The group Rochester Careers in Construction hosted its 24th annual career fair to help fill hundreds of construction jobs in the area and to get students interested in construction. About 50 vendors, employers, and unions were there to talk about opportunities. There were all kinds of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New map shows locations of Narcan boxes around Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monroe County continues to figure out ways to fight the opioid crisis. Thursday, county leaders announced two brand new initiatives. One is an online map that gives locations of Narcan boxes in the county, and the second is a new IMPACT team. Right now, there are 50 boxes...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

City wants to sell two downtown parking garages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city continues to try to get out of the parking garage business. Mayor Evan’s Office on Thursday said they’re looking to sell the Court Street and Washington Square Garages. The mayor said selling the garages gets them back on the tax rolls and...
ROCHESTER, NY

