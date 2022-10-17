Read full article on original website
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Barr says Durham case exposes Russia investigation corruption and report will 'take things further'
Despite the recent legal setback to special counsel John Durham's sprawling review of the FBI's Russia investigation, former Attorney General William Barr contended Durham has been serving the public interest. Barr, who tapped Durham for the inquiry, argued that the special counsel has uncovered corruption in the FBI's Russia investigation...
Court declines to hear appeal on Colorado recall effort
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has let stand a lower court judge’s ruling that postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against state Sen. Kevin Priola, who switched parties to Democrat to protest what he called the GOP’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Supreme Court declined without comment to hear the appeal by Advance Colorado Action, a conservative group backing the circulation of recall petitions in Priola’s suburban Denver district. It issued its decision on Tuesday. The lower court’s preliminary injunction temporarily enhanced Democrats’ ability to retain a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House. A recall committee began collecting voter signatures soon after Priola announced his party switch in August, citing his disgust with the Republican Party’s tolerance of persistent assertions that the 2020 vote was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false.
