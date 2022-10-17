ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Is Reportedly Going On A Stadium Tour In 2023

 3 days ago

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

In 2022 we saw Rihanna become a mother for the first time, but looks like she’ll be reverting to becoming a performer in 2023 as she gets ready to embark on a new stadium tour in the new year.

Aside from being booked to perform for the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII , Hitsdailysouble is reporting that Riri is set to take her talents on the road for a stadium tour. Though the plan is to get back on her grind after rocking the Super Bowl Halftime show in February, a new tour from Rihanna is surely to sellout regardless if she drops new music before hitting the road. Still, some new hits definitely wouldn’t hurt as apparently she’s been “ sitting on an album’s worth of not-quite-finished material .”

RiRi is said to be back in the recording studio, shortly after the biggest look in showbiz was added to her calendar, thanks to the NFL Roc Nation synergy (this will mark RN’s fourth halftime; the third was, of course, the Dr. Dre -led hip-hop spectacular). Conjecture abounds over how the Super Bowl platform will be used to relaunch her music career and what impact it will have on her brand—notably her Fenty Beauty apparel/cosmetics empire, said to be valued north of $2.8 billion, of which half belongs to her. Rihanna’s deal with LVMH was in 2016, the same year her last album, ANTI, came out; Fenty Beauty launched the following year with a Puma collaboration showcased during New York Fashion Week . RiRi’s membership-based Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, “made for every body” (and launched in 2018), has been wildly successful and quickly rendered sector giant Victoria’s Secret more or less obsolete.

Though an official announcement hasn’t been made, y’all know when it does it’ll probably be in spectacular form as Riri does everything big. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us and what kind of features her next project will boast. Y’all already know A$AP Rocky’s gonna be on it, but who else? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

Would y’all be looking forward to a new Rihanna album along with a stadium tour? Let us know in the comments section below.

HipHopWired

