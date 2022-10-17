ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It’s a boy!

For a while now we’ve known that Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have been expecting a small bundle of joy and at a concert this past Thursday (Oct. 13), the couple had a gender reveal party of sorts when they revealed the sex of their child. While wrapping “I’m Gonna Be” together on stage, Big Sean asked the crowd to make some noise before suddenly surprising the crowd and saying “Make some noise for my baby boy!” and rubbing Jhené Aiko’s pregnant belly.

Props to them for not having a gender reveal party that led to some kind of forest fire somewhere. Just sayin.’

Sean and Jhené first began dating back in 2016 but split just two years later. Then the two rekindled their flame in 2020 and are now expecting their first child together (the second for Aiko who has a 13-year-old daughter).

Congratulations to the happy couple.

