ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Robin Niceta to appear in Arapahoe County Court Monday

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Report: 'Deeper layer of review' needed in Arapahoe County after Robin Niceta audit 00:37

Robin Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court on Monday afternoon on charges of falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.

Niceta is the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been the subject of investigation and the Colorado Department of Human Services has reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVJXM_0icP6ziS00
Robin Niceta Arapahoe County

The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son . Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Investigators believe Niceta made the accusation as retaliation for Jurinsky's public criticism of Niceta's then-intimate partner, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Niceta resigned from her position in May but was charged with filing a false child abuse report and attempting to influence a public servant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfCBf_0icP6ziS00
CBS

A class action lawsuit was filed against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services saying the agency and Niceta improperly investigated dozens of families and acted unethically.

Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Comments / 8

WTFer
3d ago

This is Vanessa Willams’s (ex-Aurora police chief) lover, boy/girl friend, whatever. The new woke agenda they are try to force on us . Vanessa , the Aurora Sentinel’s poster child for reform. Vote RED bring some sanity back to Colorado.

Reply(1)
18
Related
CBS Denver

Body cam footage released from shooting in Arapahoe County

Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office have released body cam footage from a shooting in March.It happened on March 3 at the Ivy Crossing apartment complex on East Harvard Avenue just before 8 a.m.The sheriff's office says the footage is from three deputies who were involved in the shooting. Deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle that morning. They found out that it was stolen, and when deputies tried to contact the driver he put the stolen car in reverse and hit one of the patrol cars at the scene.One deputy deployed a taser through the window while another shot through the rear window.The suspect was shot in the back and died while on the scene.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Nicaraguan father of two dies in ICE custody at Aurora facility

Like many migrants, Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza made the difficult journey to the U.S. for a better life."He was a hard worker, since he was a kid," said a niece of Calero-Mendoza, who did not want to be identified. "And he got there, wanting to ask for asylum."The 39-year-old Nicaraguan father of two died suddenly on Oct. 13, while in custody at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility. He had been there since May 2 awaiting deportation court hearings. Calero-Mendoza's niece said they were given limited information on his death, and all they know is that he fell, began convulsing, and was...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Six indicted in ‘sophisticated’ Denver-area identity theft and robbery scheme

CENTENNIAL | Several people have been indicted for their roles in an alleged criminal scheme where suspects bought luxury cars under stolen identities and then used the illegally-purchased vehicles to commit robberies in the metro Denver area. Convenience stores in Aurora, Denver and Thornton were robbed by the group, while...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Police officer fired after arrest in Aurora

DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was arrested Saturday on multiple charges including domestic violence. DPD said he's been fired. Daniel Caballero, 27, was taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on suspicion of the following charges, DPD said Tuesday:. Harassment - domestic violence. Menacing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man accused of woman's shooting death at hotel room in Brighton

A woman was found shot and killed at a hotel room, and the Brighton Police Department arrested a man for her killing the same day.Suspect Ricardo Perales Cordero, 31, is accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old woman inside a hotel room early Wednesday afternoon. According to Brighton police, officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in a hotel room in the 15100 block of Brighton Road. They found the victim, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Then, a description of Cordero was shared with investigators, witnesses saying he left in a black, lifted pickup truck with Texas...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

No charges for man who shot, killed 2 teens in Northglenn

There will be no charges filed against the resident of a home who shot and killed two teenage trespassing suspects earlier this month. Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason, along with Northglenn Police Chief Jim May, have determined that the man acted in self-defense during an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.  The shooting happened on Oct. 2 about 2 p.m. at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn. Detectives said the residents of the home saw an unknown and uninvited male in their backyard cutting leaves and branches from their marijuana plant with a machete. That's when a resident...
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Westminster Police arrest burglary suspect after schools put on secure perimeter

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police Department arrested a burglary suspect after a search that briefly put some schools on a secure perimeter Wednesday. At 7:46 a.m., an officer tried to stop a motorcycle with no license plate in the area of West 108th Avenue and Oak Street. The person driving the motorcycle was possibly involved with several burglaries involving businesses in the area, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County voters to decide fate of marijuana sales, production in unincorporated areas

This November, voters in Jefferson County will have to decide if they want to allow the sale and production of retail and medical marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county. There are three ballot measures voters will have to make decisions on, two of which have to do with marijuana sales and revenue in unincorporated Jefferson County, which County Commissioner Tracy Kraft-Tharp, broke down in a post on Wednesday:  1B: Unincorporated Jefferson County is not open to manufacturing, retail, or medical marijuana sales. It's a little-known fact that citizens can't collect signatures and put this on the ballot themselves. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy