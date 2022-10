Chatfield wins first Colorado girl's flag football state championship 00:22

The Denver Broncos hosted the state's first girls flag football championship over the weekend. The Chatfield team won the tournament.

CBS

Twenty-five schools from three metro area districts took part in the first season.

Denver Broncos Charities paid for the pilot program, which also has the support of Colorado High School Activities Association.

There were plenty of Broncos out there giving the players some tips.