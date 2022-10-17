ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania waterways critical to state’s economic, energy growth, say panelists

By Kim Riley
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7BcF_0icP5pmZ00

Business and industry groups want to continue leveraging Pennsylvania’s rivers to encourage workforce development, energy growth, and economic development across the state, panelists said on Friday during a joint Pennsylvania Senate hearing.

Members from both the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources Energy Committee and the State Senate Labor and Industry Committee delved into the significance of the state’s waterways to energy and economic development led by committee chairs State Sens. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Camera Bartolotta (R-46), who spearheaded the Oct. 14 hearing.

“Pennsylvania’s strategic location along several prime waterways should be a calling card for businesses looking to expand or relocate into our region,” Yaw said. “It’s imperative that we don’t miss any opportunity to attract growth to our state and that includes marketing ourselves as the premier place to do business.”

“As our economy struggles against the crushing effects of inflation exacerbated by decisions made at the national level, it is more critical than ever for public officials serving at the state level to remain dedicated to improving the economy,” said Bartolotta. “We must capitalize on all available resources for the benefit of Pennsylvanians.”

The hearing, held at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, included two panels. The first featured testimony from Mary Ann Bucci, executive director of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission; Justin Trudell, Chief Operating Officer of FirstLight Power Resources Inc.; and Jay Anders, COO at Rye Development. Hydropower was a major benefit point underscored by the first panel speakers.

“Our waterways are the lifeblood of the region’s economy,” testified Bucci, who noted that the state’s navigable waterways encompass 200 miles and include 17 locks and dams through which roughly 16 million tons of freight traffic valued at over $2 billion per year must pass.

“This waterway network directly reaches no less than 12 Pennsylvania counties and supports 76,500 jobs and $11.3 billion in gross state product, $5.5 billion in personal income, $25.6 billion in total output giving rise to $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue,” she said.

Some of the companies that contribute to this overall economic impact and rely on the waterways include the multi-year construction of the Shell Chemical ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, Pa., which “will result in an economic energy surge for supporting businesses, as well as increased transportation needs,” said Bucci. The plant is located near the Ohio River.

“Even if the cracker plant does not employ waterways transportation directly for raw materials or finished products, construction activities and related support certainly will to some degree,” she testified.

Another waterway-supported industry related to energy is hydropower, said Bucci, adding that there are four operating hydropower plants on dams on the Allegheny River in the Port of Pittsburgh, generating a total of 42 megawatts (MWs). Another plant is under construction.
Justin Trudell, chief operating officer at FirstLight Power, also pointed to the benefits hydropower can bring to Pennsylvania’s energy and economic development.

As a clean power producer and energy storage company in New England and Pennsylvania, FIrstLight has a portfolio that includes nearly 1.4 gigawatts (GWs) of pumped-hydro storage, battery storage, hydroelectric generation, and solar generation.

Trudell testified that in Pennsylvania specifically, the company operates two run-of-river hydropower stations located at Allegheny Lock and Dams number 8 and 9 totaling 31.5 MWs producing around 200,000 MW hours per year. “That’s enough electricity to power roughly 28,000 homes with clean, renewable energy,” he said.

Because typical hydropower sites are usually located in rural parts of the states where FirstLight operates, Trudell said the company generally offers above-average salaries and benefits to employees.

“Hydropower is also a great landing spot for employees leaving shuttering fossil-fueled plants as we continue to focus on the clean energy future,” said Trudell, noting that approximately 25 percent of FirstLight operations employees have previously worked in the fossil industry.
“These are just the direct labor benefits our hydropower operations bring to the state,” he added. “FirstLight also spends millions of dollars each year to safely operate and maintain the facilities, purchase insurance, and pay local and state property taxes.”

Jay Anders, COO at Rye Development, also highlighted its development of new, low-impact hydropower in the United States, where the company has a current pipeline of over 25 projects in 10 states. The southwestern part of Pennsylvania is a flagship location for Rye, said Anders, and the company has successfully received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licenses to construct new hydropower on eight U.S. Army Corps of Engineers existing lock and dam structures. Of these eight sustainable infrastructure projects, three will break ground over the next 12 to 24 months, he said.

At the same time, Rye also has formal partnerships in place with both Allegheny County, Pa., and the University of Pittsburgh to supply renewable energy from local sources.

“When constructed, these facilities will generate around-the-clock renewable power for Pennsylvania’s citizens for no less than 80 to 100 years,” said Anders. “Rye’s proposed projects do not affect the existing lock and dam functionality and in fact represent an investment in these critical pieces of infrastructure for generations to come.”

U.S. Steel Corp.’s Clairton Plant on the Monongahela River is entirely dependent on barge transportation for its raw material and brings in five million tons of metallurgical coal annually for the production of coke, according to Bucci.

In addition to its Clairton Plant, Chris Masciantonio, general manager of state government affairs for U.S. Steel, testified during the second panel that the company has several other facilities in Pennsylvania: the Fairless Plant, the Edgar Thomson Plant, the Research and Technology Center, and the Irvin Plant, and all of them are connected by the rivers running through the state.

U.S. Steel is also the Pittsburgh region’s largest manufacturer and Masciantonio called it an economic engine for the region. The company’s corporate headquarters are in the city, where it also has its R&D center and Mon Valley Works, which consists of three integrated manufacturing locations.

“Our relationship with rivers is critical,” said Masciantonio, “and helps ensure the essential movement of materials. We’re heavily dependent on waterways in southwestern Pennsylvania and the safe and reliable transportation on rivers is vital.”

In fact, according to Sen. Bartolotta, such economic waterway-dependent drivers are integral to establishing Pittsburgh “as the gateway to the West.”

Bucci agreed and said all of the companies are dependent on the reliable navigation of the state’s rivers, just as commerce everywhere else throughout the country is dependent upon adequate roads and railway networks.

“The inland waterway system is vital to Pennsylvania’s energy future and to its continued economic development,” Bucci testified.

As the committees continue to delve into this topic, Bucci urged the committees to appreciate “the conduit of the inland waterways and port system” to Pennsylvania’s competitiveness and growth.

“Investing in our ports, terminals, and other related industries is an investment in Pennsylvania’s economic prosperity because, coal, petroleum, steel chemicals, building materials and over 76,000 jobs are riding on our waterways transportation system in the Port of Pittsburgh Commission’s region,” she said.

The post Pennsylvania waterways critical to state’s economic, energy growth, say panelists appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces

The Pennsylvania Senate Committee on Environmental Resources and Energy approved several bills this week promoting fairness in drilling impact fee distribution and stream maintenance measures, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Tuesday. In addition to approving several House bills, the committee approved a bill, Senate Bill 1331, sponsored by Yaw, that bans natural gas development […] The post Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf invests $236M for Pennsylvania water infrastructure projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST). “I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Approves $1.78 Million in Grants for Producing PA Beers & Wines

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) approved grants totaling $1,788,924 for 21 projects to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages. Additionally, the funding is meant to enhance the Pennsylvania beer industry through promotion, marketing, and research-based projects and projects. As well as the Pennsylvania wine industry. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

142
Followers
199
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy