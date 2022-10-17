Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Gatorade Signing News
On Wednesday, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson made headlines when he signed a new NIL deal. Attorney Darren Heitner confirmed to On3Sports that Richardson signed a deal with Gatorade. He's the first Florida athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company - originally developed to help athletes at the school.
SEC Quarterback Reportedly Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade
The college football landscape has changed drastically since the approval of name, image and likeness deals last year. With college athletes all across the country signing contracts with corporations both big and small, many players have entered into historical and record-breaking deals. ...
NOLA.com
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida
Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Independent Florida Alligator
UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway
Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
The dark has never been this exciting before.
Fear Garden Sign(public use) The FEAR GARDEN, the very name conjures up nighttime terrors from our childhoods and haunting screams and terrifying scenes from every horror flick we’ve ever subjected ourselves to. Halloween is the time the curtain between the living world and the world of the dead parts for just a brief moment, just long enough to make us sure that spirit we saw was real.
wuft.org
A celebration of light comes to Celebration Pointe
As children run by in their colorful Kurtas and Lehengas, a traditional Indian sitar song plays over the jingling of their sparkling outfit adornments, while the fragrant smells of chicken tikka masala and samosas waft through the air. More than 8,500 miles away from their original hometown for some, and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus
A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
WCJB
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
WCJB
UF fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s “Go Greater” campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of 3 billion...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
Iuka Police arrested two occupants of a vehicle following a Monday traffic stop. 27-year-old Erika (Kessler) Williams of Iuka was arrested on a Fayette County small claims warrant. 29-year-old Aaron Williams was arrested on an Effingham County misdemeanor warrant. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
