Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
notebookcheck.net
Sandberg unveils USB Webcam Flex 1080P HD and USB-C All-in-1 Docking Station
Although both can be considered rather classic accessories and lack support for the latest technologies, the USB webcam and USB-C docking station from Danish mobile accessories brand can still be useful to many users as of late 2022. Described by the official press release as "an ideal pairing for those who are working from home and participating in video calls," these two products come with a long warranty period and fair pricing.
notebookcheck.net
Soundcore VR P10 Gaming Earbuds are the first TWS products with official Meta Quest 2 compatibility
One might be inclined to think that the VR P10 Gaming Earbuds were made by Meta on first picking them up; however, as their actual maker Soundcore has proudly announced at their debut, they have been Made For Meta instead. The new Gaming Earbuds are first among TWS earphones to...
notebookcheck.net
1MORE Aero TWS ANC earbuds launch with brand-first Spatial Audio
Has packed its QuietMax ANC technology for an appreciable 42 decibel (dB) level of unwanted sound isolation, not to mention a new 6-mic system informed by a "DNN" algorithm for calls, into its latest Aero earphones. Then again, as the brand asserts, the new wireless accessories have even greater strengths beyond that.
notebookcheck.net
Apple refreshes iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M2, Apple Pencil and Wi-Fi 6E improvements
Apple has released a new generation of iPad Pro tablets, although they are both the spitting image of their predecessors. In fact, Apple has not touched the design of the iPad Pro 11 or the iPad Pro 12.9. Instead, all upgrades are internal and centre around a new chipset. Unsurprisingly, Apple has upgraded both tablets to the Apple M2 chipset, rather than the more powerful M1 Pro, M1 Max or M1 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Looming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes the S22 Ultra "worthless" as weight and charging support are seemingly confirmed
Numerous reports have claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will look very similar to the predecessor range, with the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with only a few minor design changes compared to the S22 Ultra. However, while many phone buyers do list a completely refreshed look as high importance for a new iteration of devices, there are certainly plenty who are more concerned about component upgrades. It is this latter reason that has Ice universe exclaiming that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will make its predecessor “worthless”.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing to raise Ear (1) prices to coincide with Ear (1) Stick launch
Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei has announced an update to the Ear (1), albeit probably an unwelcome one. Taking to Twitter, Pei confirmed that the Ear (1) will become significantly more expensive on October 26, which is a week tomorrow. While Pei has only mentioned a price rise in the US, we imagine that the increase will apply in other markets too, especially considering the strength of the US dollar against other currencies like the Euro.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi A70 TV 2023 model unveiled with 4K display and 20 W sound system
The 2023 Xiaomi Redmi A70 TV has been revealed in China. The device has a 70-in (~178 cm) 4K panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 78% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The TV has thin metal bezels, providing a 96% screen-to-body ratio. An ARM Cortex-A35 quad-core processor powers the gadget with 1.5 GB memory and 8 GB flash memory. Including the stand, the TV measures 1,568 x 946 x 336 mm (~61.7 x 37.2 x 13.2-in).
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM releases the Ryzen 9 5900HX-driven UM590 mini PC
Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cezanne (Zen 3) Chinese Tech Deal. A few months after the introduction of the Neptune HX90G mini PC, MINISFORUM is back to using the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor once again. This time, AMD's Zen 3 chip comes alongside an integrated graphics solution instead of the AMD Radeon RX 6600M used by the aforementioned mini PC.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi X Pro: Gaming TV arrives boasting a 4K native resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDMI VRR connectivity
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi X Pro, a device that the company is marketing as a gaming TV. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, the TV combines a 4K native resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response times. Although Xiaomi has not disclosed what panel type it has used, we suspect it is IPS rather than OLED.
notebookcheck.net
New entry-level Apple iPad arrives with various updates and a strange dongle
Apple has overhauled the entry-level iPad, one of three tablets that the company has introduced today. Not only has Apple given its budget iPad a new design, but it has also upgraded the tablet to USB Type-C and the A14 Bionic. The new iPad launches alongside a curious Apple Pencil accessory, too.
notebookcheck.net
Juno Tablet: Juno Computers presents Linux tablet with Intel Celeron N5100 for £449
Juno Computers has unveiled the Juno Tablet, a tablet for Linux enthusiasts. Offered with Mobian, Plasma Mobile or Phosh based on Manjaro, the Juno Tablet relies on the Intel Celeron N5100, a Jasper Lake processor from last year that has a 6 W TDP and four CPU cores that can boost to 2.8 GHz when needed. For reference, the Intel Celeron N5100 contains an Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 Execution Units (EU), too.
notebookcheck.net
Apple VR glove with finger- and hand-tracking patent hints at companion accessories for the "Reality Pro" headset
Accessory Business Gaming Leaks / Rumors Wearable Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Apple. Apple is said to launch its first foray into virtual and/or augmented reality (AR/VR) as the "Reality" or possibly "Reality Pro" headset-like device. Now, it seems the Cupertino-based behemoth is not going to stop there, and intends to release what might turn into an ecosystem of connected accessories over time.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4 renders show off a familiar but uninspiring design and three colourways
Apple's upcoming "mid-range" iPhone SE 4 was slated to bring some marginal, but essential upgrades over its predecessors. However, the time-honoured tradition of slapping some new hardware in a four-generation-old chassis is alive and kicking. Now, FrontPageTech, in collaboration with Ian Zelbo, has drawn up some iPhone SE 4 renders. It is a mixture of previous rumours and some information from Jon Prosser's source.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi A1 Plus launches as another budget smartphone in Xiaomi's arsenal
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A1 Plus, less than a month after the device leaked online. As expected, the Redmi A1 Plus shares many features with the Redmi A1, itself only announced a month ago. In fact, it appears that the Redmi A1 Plus offers one advantage over its sibling.
notebookcheck.net
YouTube gives up on trying to make 4K content exclusive to its Premium tier
Android Business iOS Monitor Touchscreen Software Windows. YouTube's Premium tier already has ad-free playback, the option to download videos and running in the background to itself. The service does at least throw its Music arm in for US$11.99 a month. However, taking the ability to simply watch at full resolution on a 4K monitor as well may have struck many users as a step too far.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi outlines Redmi Note 12 series release window with major innovations on the horizon
Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi Note 12 series, nearly a year after debuting Redmi Note 11 smartphones. Predictably, Xiaomi has not revealed many details about its upcoming smartphones yet. However, JD.com recently hinted that there could be up to four devices on the table, such as the Redmi Note 12 Extreme Edition.
notebookcheck.net
MatePad C5e: Huawei introduces new MatePad SE model with 16:10 and 1200p display
Huawei has announced the MatePad C5e, a tablet that will be familiar to people who own the MatePad SE. Seemingly, the pair feature almost identical hardware, including a 10.1-inch display that operates at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Like the MatePad SE, the MatePad C5e is 7.8 mm thick and weighs 450 g.
notebookcheck.net
DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller
Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk backs out of the fully self-driving Tesla promise as he tips Apple-beating market cap
Tesla won't release a fully self-driving car by the end of the year, admitted Elon Musk at an earnings call, at least not one that can receive regulatory approval. Contrary to the promises he tweeted or mentioned several times in the past quarter, Tesla's expensive Full Self-Driving Beta mode will remain just that in 2022, despite that there will be at least one more big update with which "the car will be able to take you from your home to your work, your friend's house, the grocery store without you touching the wheel," quipped Musk.
Comments / 0