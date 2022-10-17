Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
wbhsbullseye.com
Breaking News: West Boca High School’s Band Accepts Their Invitation to Play in Rome, Italy
West Boca High School band students are about to have the trip of their life!. West Boca has accepted their invitation to play in Rome, Italy at the 2024 New Year’s celebration/parade in front of a quarter of a million people. In addition to performing at the celebration, students...
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Weekend things to do: Flume, firehouse brews, brunching with dogs, and a Burmese ice cream beer float in Boynton Beach
South Florida is a big tent when it comes to live music, particularly this weekend. The annual homegrown Miami festival known as III Points on Friday and Saturday aims at an audience living very much in the now, with performances by Rosalía, Flume, Porter Robinson, LCD Soundsystem and dozens of others. It’s also a weekend for those who find comfort in memorable music from Amos Lee, Joe Nichols ...
West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer
This weekend a West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WPBF News 25
'I am living on borrowed time': Palm Beach Gardens man saved by wife after going into cardiac arrest
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mike Button said he has a second chance at life after surviving cardiac arrest back in July. He has his wife and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue to thank for it. On that day this summer, Mike Button's wife, Stephanie, was talking to him...
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
NBC Miami
‘A Child Needs a Home': South Florida Dad Shares Importance of Fostering, Adoption
To Sarah, Deana and James, Joe Rogers is like any other dad. “I drop them off to school every day, work with them on homework. Get them to dinner,” said Rogers, a foster and adoptive parent. Rogers does his regular parent duties, but he went above and beyond when...
WPBF News 25
Motorcyclist dies, 2 others hospitalized after Palm Beach Gardens crash
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One person is dead and two people are recovering in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday. A motorcycle was heading north on Alternate A1A when it collided with a small sedan that was headed...
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
WPBF News 25
Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
WSVN-TV
Sistrunk Marketplace expands with SistrunkStation a place to come work, eat and entertain
There’s lots of changes going on at Sistrunk Marketplace. The Flagler Village food hall just got bigger and better, and Deco got a chance to check out its new neighbor — where you can learn all about booze and drink some of it, too. Looking for a place...
Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene
PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14, 2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
WPBF News 25
Early voting begins next week across our area
Fla. — Early voting begins next week in Palm Beach County, Martin County, St. Lucie County, Indian River County and Okeechobee County. Voters are required to bring identification with their photo and signature (using either one form or two forms of ID) in order to cast their ballot in person. If someone does not have this, they can still vote using a provisional ballot.
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’
The city of Tamarac hosts its Food Truck Friday this week, with food, fun, music, and games for the whole family. Held on Friday, October 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks.
Palm Beach County School Board chooses name for incoming Boynton Beach-area middle school
One of the newest schools coming to Palm Beach County will shed its placeholder name, “17-PP Middle School,” and open under the official name approved Wednesday. When students walk onto the new campus in August, they’ll be arriving at West Boynton Middle School, a 12-acre property that’s already taking shape near the...
