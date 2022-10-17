Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29
Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County welcomes Matthew Galvin as new veterans service officer
Longtime Navy officer to oversee office supporting veterans. Rocklin, Calif.- There’s a new face ready to support Placer County veterans and their families. Matthew Galvin, a longtime Navy officer, has been appointed the county’s new veterans service officer, overseeing an office that supports veterans’ access to compensation and pensions, survivor benefits, education, vocational rehabilitation, home loans, life insurance and burial benefits, among other services.
New apartment building proposed for West Sacramento's Bridge District
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new multi-family apartment complex is coming to advance the growing Bridge District along West Sacramento's Riverfront. The city of West Sacramento and Fulcrum Property, who has taken on a majority of new infrastructure projects in the Bridge District, are partnering to plan the first multi-family apartment complex proposed for the developing neighborhood.
capradio.org
Converted Natomas hotel opens as housing for 200 people experiencing homelessness
Dozens of families experiencing homelessness including some with young children are starting to move into a permanent supportive housing community in Natomas called Vista Nueva. Altogether, 200 people are expected to live at the former Staybridge Suites hotel in Natomas, which was converted into permanent housing through the state’s Homekey...
rosevilletoday.com
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
KCRA.com
Homeless camps banned near Sacramento school campuses
People experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will no longer be allowed to camp within 500 feet of a school campus. On Tuesday night, the Sacramento City Council voted to add K-12 schools to the list of “critical infrastructure.”. The ordinance protecting critical infrastructure includes the boundary. People are not allowed...
rosevilletoday.com
Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu
NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
Fox40
Department of Labor: Sacramento-area business failed to pay overtime, employed minors in hazardous occupations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento-area pallet manufacturer was ordered to pay $216,674 in unpaid overtime wages and damages after it illegally failed to pay overtime rates to employees. The U.S. Department of Labor said Martinez Pallets, which has location in Rio Linda and West Sacramento, did not pay...
Stockton's City Council approves changes to food truck ordinance
STOCKTON, Calif. — Food trucks in the city of Stockton will be barred from setting up shop within 250 feet of brick-and-mortar restaurants under a newly amended ordinance approved by city council Tuesday night. The change to the city's longstanding food truck ordinance, meant to help local restaurants, was...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Girl Scouts Expo this Friday at Ruhkala Elementary
Rocklin, Calif.- Come and learn about Girl Scouts! This amazing free event will take place at Ruhkala Elementary school on October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. We will have a pretend camping setup with tents, pretend campfire (light and sound), and a sit-upon’s in circle to sing songs; Our Girl Scout will be singing for all the attendees! Don’t miss all our interactive, fun Activities!
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
rosevilletoday.com
La Popular
According to the City of Roseville, “The first U.S. La Popular taqueria location is slated for the Highland Village center near the Westfield Galleria. The full-service restaurant is based in Mexico City.”. “La Popular plans to occupy approximately 3,700-square-feet adjacent to Eureka! at 234 Gibson Drive in Roseville. An...
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
goldcountrymedia.com
Don't blame The Messenger
We don’t make up the news. Our job is to report the news. Sometimes that news hits a nerve with readers. And sometimes our readers don’t like the reported actions of those we write about and they let those sources know. When questioned by readers, 95-plus percent of...
riolindamessenger.com
US Department of Labor Recovers $216,000 from Rio Linda Manufacturer
Martinez Pallets illegally allowed minors to operate forklifts, powered woodworking machines. A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has recovered $216,674 in unpaid overtime wages and liquidated damages from a Rio Linda pallet manufacturer after the employer denied required overtime pay to 31 employees. The department’s Wage and Hour Division found...
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
Comments / 0