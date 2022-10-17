SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO