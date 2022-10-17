Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Trade Chatter, Metro Meltdowns & Penguins Soar
The NHL trade market is taking another turn as the Toronto Maple Leafs might be in real need of a top-four defenseman. Enter increased Jakob Chychrun chatter. New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert hammered his team and their effort on Thursday night after they laid down against the Devils. The Washington Capitals are getting worried, too. Juraj Slavkovsky scored his first NHL goal, and it was a dandy. Jack Eichel scored a pair as the Golden Knights have the fortress rocking. And the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to get the chili goal.
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Sullivan: Zucker is ‘Menace Out There’
Jason Zucker has four points in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first four games. He has been on the ice for five even-strength goals by the Penguins, none by their opponents. He has drawn three penalties from opposing players, tying Evgeni Malkin for the team lead. And that’s just a sampling...
Pgh Hockey Now
Penguins Practice: Guentzel Missing, Blueger Still Non-Contact
Pittsburgh Penguins top-line left winger Jake Guentzel was not on the ice for practice Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Guenzel left during Thursday night’s 6-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Kings after he got bloodied when he got hit in the right ear area by a deflected shot in the third period.
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame Analysis from 6-1 Win Over Kings
The Pittsburgh Penguins gifted head coach Mike Sullivan his 300th win as the team’s head coach. The LA Kings goalies gifted the Penguins a couple of long-range goals, and the Penguins eventually cracked the LA blue line blockade in a 6-1 win at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.
Penguins One-Timers: Whose Start is Legit, Underlying Worries?
The Pittsburgh Penguins were brilliant in their first two games of the season. They were not so great and drew the ire of their coach in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. Such things will happen over the course of 82 games. There will be a few clunkers, but whose hot start is sustainable, and should the Penguins have any worries?
Penguins Report Card: Using the D-men, and Creating Chances (+)
The LA Kings controlled the first period. They owned territory, forced the Pittsburgh Penguins to play a plodding perimeter game, and stuffed their zone entries at the blue line. Yet the Penguins scored three goals on eight shots in the first period. LA scored none. The Penguins beat the LA...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Sustainability, Historic Canucks Collapses
Which Pittsburgh Penguins players can continue their solid starts, and who will cool? The Vancouver Canucks are on a historic run that might cost Bruce Boudreau his job and force Jim Rutherford into action. The Montreal Canadiens are shopping for defensemen on the NHL trade market. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog is out for months and the nine overreactions for the early NHL season.
