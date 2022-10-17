Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Red tide detected at several Sarasota County beaches
Sarasota health officials warned the public Wednesday of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
Longboat Observer
CDD6 in Lakewood Ranch hits milestone with transfer of wastewater system to Manatee County
When Community Development District 6 experienced a water pipe burst on Thornhill Court in 2014, residents of the Country Club began to question whether it would be better to transfer their wastewater and potable water systems to Manatee County to maintain. After all, Manatee County had far more resources to...
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta developer working in 190 build-to-rent units in Manatee County
An Atlanta real estate developer has bought 20 acres of land in Bradenton and plans to construct 186 built-to-rent townhouses on the site. RangeWater Real Estate, which declined to disclose the cost of the project, is expecting to begin work later this fall, with the first residents moving in October 2023.
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known Bradenton fruit farm may be looking to sell
After a couple of years of struggling, Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton — which has been in operation for nearly 85 years— might look a little different in 2024. The owners of the farm, in a statement kicking off its 84th season, cite citrus tree diseases, COVID-19 closures, staffing issues and Hurricane Ian destruction as some of the challenges the farm has been overcoming. “We have dealt with so much,” says Dean Mixon, president of the farm, in the release.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key weather page photo: October 20
Sergio Albuquerque captured this photo of a railroad vine in bloom along Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
amisun.com
Bayfest delivers the party by the pier
ANNA MARIA – In its second year since returning after a hiatus due to COVID-19, the 21st Bayfest celebration last Saturday offered something for the entire family. A substantial portion of Pine Avenue in Anna Maria was closed for most of the day to make room for vendors offering a little bit of everything. This family-friendly event has been a perennial favorite for both locals and visitors for two decades, and 2022 delivered on the promise of fun.
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: October 20
Gordon Silver captured this Sandhill crane colt calling out for mom along Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Closing Weekend at The Bay Park’s 10-Day Grand Opening Offers Free and Exciting Programs for All
SARASOTA, Fla. – October 19, 2022 – The 10 Days at The Bay Grand Opening of the park continues with a number of free closing weekend events! The Grand Opening began on Friday, October 14, and continues through Sunday, October 23. Highlights of the closing weekend include:. RADD...
amisun.com
Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier
ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20
Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes eastbound lane of State Road 64 at I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed the left lane of eastbound State Road 64 at I-75. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Moms for Liberty Pays $21,000 to Company Owned by Founding Member’s Husband
Updated Moms for Liberty, one of the fastest-growing and most recognized conservative parent advocacy groups in the nation, paid $21,357 to a company owned by the husband of one of its founding members, campaign finance records show. The group doled out the money to Microtargeted Media, founded by Christian Ziegler, a current Sarasota County commissioner […]
Comments / 1