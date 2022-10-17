ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND LEAVES KHL AFTER JUST TWO GAMES

Just a little over a month after signing a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL for the 2022-23 season, goaltender Andrew Hammond is headed back home. The team says his contract has been terminated at his request. "The contract with Andrew Hammond was terminated at the initiative of the...
COLORADO STATE
markerzone.com

FLORIDA PANTHERS SIGN VETERAN FORWARD ERIC STAAL

After attending training camp with them on a professional try-out contract (PTO), the Florida Panthers have signed veteran forward Eric Staal to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000. Staal, 37, performed well during training camp with the Panthers, but due to salary cap constraints, they were unable to sign him....
markerzone.com

AVS' CAPTAIN LANDESKOG UNDERGOES SURGERY, TO MISS LONG STRETCH

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery yesterday and is expected to miss about 12 weeks:. Landeskog has not played in any of the Avs' three games so far, but the team still looks great. Especially Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Mikko Rantanen, who have a combined 19 points through three games. Seems pretty good.
COLORADO STATE
markerzone.com

LA KINGS FORWARD DEPARTS ROAD TRIP, WEEK-TO-WEEK PENDING EVALUATION

Kings' forward Alex Iafallo left the team's match against the Detroit Red Wings last night after delivering a check, of which he received the worst. Per Jon Rosen, Iafallo flew back to Los Angeles for further evaluation. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is in Nashville, where they visit the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED

Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
markerzone.com

SLAFKOVSKY INTENDS TO CONTINUE BATTLING FOR SPOT IN HABS LINEUP

Despite being the first overall pick in this year's draft, there is no guarantee that Juraj Slafkovsky will remain with the Montreal Canadiens for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Headlining what was considered to be a weak draft class, there has been talk that Slafkovsky may be re-assigned by...
markerzone.com

CANADIAN PLAYER GOES ON HUGE TIRADE AGAINST SHL FOLLOWING SUSPENSION

John Quenneville, a Canadian and former NHLer who now plays for Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League, is making it very clear that he's not happy with a suspension from the SHL for abuse of an official. Quenneville was involved in a game against Vaxjo last Saturday where he shoved an official. It definitely wasn't much, but the SHL as a zero-tolerance policy for laying hands on officials, and he received a one-game suspension for it. Check it out:
markerzone.com

547-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

The Toronto Marlies, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs, made a bit of noise on Wednesday morning as they announced that they've signed ten-year NHL veteran Danny DeKeyser to a professional try-out contract (PTO). DeKeyser, 32, was an unrestricted free agent this summer and with not many offers coming in,...
markerzone.com

PANTHERS PLACE DEFENCEMAN AARON EKBLAD ON LTIR

Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has had a rough go when it comes to injuries in his career. The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in March and was deemed week-to-week, but fortunately for the Panthers, he was able to return for the playoffs. The 2022-23 season is just over a...
markerzone.com

CAPITALS ANNOUNCE CONNOR BROWN OUT LONG-TERM (VIDEO)

The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Connor Brown will miss considerable time to a lower-body injury, sustained after a hit from Vancouver's Noah Juulsen. Whether or not Brown requires surgery is yet to be determined, however the issue is clearly on his right leg, as shown by the video of the injury.
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

BRENDAN GALLAGHER USED TO PUNCH HIS GRANDPA IN THE NUTS FOR FUN

When I first heard this, I assumed right away this was a fake quote, so I didn't even bother covering it. Nope. Totally legit. Brendan Gallagher is in the top tier of NHL menaces, sitting only among players like Brad Marchand, Tkachuk brothers, and Nazem Kadri. On top of being quality producers for their teams, they also thrive at digging under the skin of opponents and gaining the mental edge.
markerzone.com

EASTERN CONFERENCE REVERSE RETRO 2.0 JERSEYS OFFICIALLY UNVEILED

After months of speculation, the NHL and adidas have officially unveiled the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line. Teams across the NHL will wear these uniforms anywhere from 2 to 6 times between the months of November and January. The Bruins will be wearing a white version of their 'Pooh Bear'...
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS

Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

NIC DESLAURIERS TAKES ON PAT MAROON IN A SPIRITED BOUT; PERRY GETS INVOLVED WITH BRAUN IN SECOND PERIOD (VIDEOS)

The Philadelphia Flyers traveled down to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning on Tuesday night and it didn't take long before the fists were flying between two heavyweights. Just over nine minutes into the opening frame, Flyers forward Nic Deslauriers and Lightning forward Pat Maroon dropped the mitts in an entertaining bout that lasted nearly 30 seconds. Deslauriers had the upper-hand in the tilt, landing several big right hooks on 'The Big Rig'.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

KAPRIZOV'S OT WINNER SINKS THE CANUCKS, WHO ARE THE LEAGUE'S LAST WINLESS TEAM

After blowing four multi-goal leads to start the season, the Vancouver Canucks took a step forward tonight when they only managed to blow two one-goal leads. Baby steps, but steps all the same. Nothing is going right in Vancouver to start off the 2022-23 NHL season, and it feels like something's got to give sooner or later.
markerzone.com

EVGENY KUZNETSOV EARNS SUSPENSION FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S ANTICS

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today it has issued Evgeny Kuznetsov a one-game suspension for his actions Monday night against the Vancouver Cancucks. Kuznetsov two-hand slashed Canucks' defenseman Kyle Burroughs in a clear violation of the rules. You can't do that. Kuznetsov will miss the team's game in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy