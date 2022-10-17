Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM NEW YORK; KRAKEN PLACE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after losing forward Lukas Sedlak, who was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers, the Avalanche have picked up another forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, had a career year during the...
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
markerzone.com
GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND LEAVES KHL AFTER JUST TWO GAMES
Just a little over a month after signing a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL for the 2022-23 season, goaltender Andrew Hammond is headed back home. The team says his contract has been terminated at his request. "The contract with Andrew Hammond was terminated at the initiative of the...
markerzone.com
FLORIDA PANTHERS SIGN VETERAN FORWARD ERIC STAAL
After attending training camp with them on a professional try-out contract (PTO), the Florida Panthers have signed veteran forward Eric Staal to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000. Staal, 37, performed well during training camp with the Panthers, but due to salary cap constraints, they were unable to sign him....
markerzone.com
AVS' CAPTAIN LANDESKOG UNDERGOES SURGERY, TO MISS LONG STRETCH
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery yesterday and is expected to miss about 12 weeks:. Landeskog has not played in any of the Avs' three games so far, but the team still looks great. Especially Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Mikko Rantanen, who have a combined 19 points through three games. Seems pretty good.
markerzone.com
LA KINGS FORWARD DEPARTS ROAD TRIP, WEEK-TO-WEEK PENDING EVALUATION
Kings' forward Alex Iafallo left the team's match against the Detroit Red Wings last night after delivering a check, of which he received the worst. Per Jon Rosen, Iafallo flew back to Los Angeles for further evaluation. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is in Nashville, where they visit the...
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
markerzone.com
SLAFKOVSKY INTENDS TO CONTINUE BATTLING FOR SPOT IN HABS LINEUP
Despite being the first overall pick in this year's draft, there is no guarantee that Juraj Slafkovsky will remain with the Montreal Canadiens for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Headlining what was considered to be a weak draft class, there has been talk that Slafkovsky may be re-assigned by...
markerzone.com
CANADIAN PLAYER GOES ON HUGE TIRADE AGAINST SHL FOLLOWING SUSPENSION
John Quenneville, a Canadian and former NHLer who now plays for Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League, is making it very clear that he's not happy with a suspension from the SHL for abuse of an official. Quenneville was involved in a game against Vaxjo last Saturday where he shoved an official. It definitely wasn't much, but the SHL as a zero-tolerance policy for laying hands on officials, and he received a one-game suspension for it. Check it out:
markerzone.com
547-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Toronto Marlies, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs, made a bit of noise on Wednesday morning as they announced that they've signed ten-year NHL veteran Danny DeKeyser to a professional try-out contract (PTO). DeKeyser, 32, was an unrestricted free agent this summer and with not many offers coming in,...
markerzone.com
AHL TEAM ANNOUNCES RECALL OF ECHL PLAYER, AND THEN HIS CONTRACT TERMINATION MINUTES LATER
The Laval Rocket, which serves as the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, made two announcements within minutes of each other on Twitter Thursday that left many people scratching their heads. The Rocket sent out a Tweet saying former 1st-round draft pick Émile Poirier had been called up to the...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS PLACE DEFENCEMAN AARON EKBLAD ON LTIR
Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has had a rough go when it comes to injuries in his career. The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in March and was deemed week-to-week, but fortunately for the Panthers, he was able to return for the playoffs. The 2022-23 season is just over a...
markerzone.com
CAPITALS ANNOUNCE CONNOR BROWN OUT LONG-TERM (VIDEO)
The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Connor Brown will miss considerable time to a lower-body injury, sustained after a hit from Vancouver's Noah Juulsen. Whether or not Brown requires surgery is yet to be determined, however the issue is clearly on his right leg, as shown by the video of the injury.
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER USED TO PUNCH HIS GRANDPA IN THE NUTS FOR FUN
When I first heard this, I assumed right away this was a fake quote, so I didn't even bother covering it. Nope. Totally legit. Brendan Gallagher is in the top tier of NHL menaces, sitting only among players like Brad Marchand, Tkachuk brothers, and Nazem Kadri. On top of being quality producers for their teams, they also thrive at digging under the skin of opponents and gaining the mental edge.
markerzone.com
NHL, ADIDAS TEASE RETURN OF THE REVERSE RETRO SERIES; NASHVILLE AND COLUMBUS' JERSEYS FULLY LEAK
After nearly 10 months of speculation, the Reverse Retro jersey program is back. On Wednesday, the National Hockey League and Adidas officially released some teaser images for the uniforms for all 32 teams. The first teaser at 11 a.m. ET didn't give away much, basically just announcing that the Reverse...
markerzone.com
EASTERN CONFERENCE REVERSE RETRO 2.0 JERSEYS OFFICIALLY UNVEILED
After months of speculation, the NHL and adidas have officially unveiled the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line. Teams across the NHL will wear these uniforms anywhere from 2 to 6 times between the months of November and January. The Bruins will be wearing a white version of their 'Pooh Bear'...
markerzone.com
BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS
Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
markerzone.com
NIC DESLAURIERS TAKES ON PAT MAROON IN A SPIRITED BOUT; PERRY GETS INVOLVED WITH BRAUN IN SECOND PERIOD (VIDEOS)
The Philadelphia Flyers traveled down to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning on Tuesday night and it didn't take long before the fists were flying between two heavyweights. Just over nine minutes into the opening frame, Flyers forward Nic Deslauriers and Lightning forward Pat Maroon dropped the mitts in an entertaining bout that lasted nearly 30 seconds. Deslauriers had the upper-hand in the tilt, landing several big right hooks on 'The Big Rig'.
markerzone.com
KAPRIZOV'S OT WINNER SINKS THE CANUCKS, WHO ARE THE LEAGUE'S LAST WINLESS TEAM
After blowing four multi-goal leads to start the season, the Vancouver Canucks took a step forward tonight when they only managed to blow two one-goal leads. Baby steps, but steps all the same. Nothing is going right in Vancouver to start off the 2022-23 NHL season, and it feels like something's got to give sooner or later.
markerzone.com
EVGENY KUZNETSOV EARNS SUSPENSION FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S ANTICS
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today it has issued Evgeny Kuznetsov a one-game suspension for his actions Monday night against the Vancouver Cancucks. Kuznetsov two-hand slashed Canucks' defenseman Kyle Burroughs in a clear violation of the rules. You can't do that. Kuznetsov will miss the team's game in...
Comments / 0