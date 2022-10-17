Read full article on original website
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 10/18/22
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Maxine R. Schneider, age 91 of Austin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20th at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa on Friday, October 21st at 10:30 a.m. that morning.
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
recordpatriot.com
A farmer was injured saving a puppy. His town rallied to bring in his harvest.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scott Legried was driving to pick up some gravel in the small farming community of Frost, Minn., in mid-August when a German shepherd puppy ran into the middle of the road. Legried swerved to miss the dog, sending his...
KEYC
Options are out there for those facing food insecurity
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the beginning of the year ECHO food shelf has seen more families facing hunger than ever before. “I always like to tell people if you think someone needs it more than you do then you should also sign up” said Deisy Lyon of ECHO Food Shelf. “Its there, it’s not visible. Its one of those things that you would not like to brag, you know: ‘I wasn’t able to afford to have dinner today’ or ‘I had to skip.’ Its there. Its something that’s not really talked about, a lot of the time. You’re not willing to discuss it with family because ... you can’t provide a basic need.” Lyon said.
KIMT
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team edged by Winona 93-91 Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers girls’ swimming and diving team closed out the dual meet portion of the regular season Tuesday night in Winona versus the Winhawks in a Big 9 Conference tilt, and it was the Winhawks edging the Packers 93-91 for the win. High finishers for Austin Tuesday evening...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:46 a.m., a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Volkswagen Jetta were both southbound on Highway 52 when both vehicles collided south of Elton Hills Dr. in Rochester.
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media
(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers football team rolls by Albert Lea 63-6 in regular season finale
The Austin Packers football team was looking to close out the regular season with a win at home versus I-90 rival Albert Lea Wednesday evening, and on Senior night, the Packers recovered a suprise onsides kick to open the game and never looked back from there as they cruised to a 63-6 win.
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota
Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
kiow.com
North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly
On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
