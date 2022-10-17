MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the beginning of the year ECHO food shelf has seen more families facing hunger than ever before. “I always like to tell people if you think someone needs it more than you do then you should also sign up” said Deisy Lyon of ECHO Food Shelf. “Its there, it’s not visible. Its one of those things that you would not like to brag, you know: ‘I wasn’t able to afford to have dinner today’ or ‘I had to skip.’ Its there. Its something that’s not really talked about, a lot of the time. You’re not willing to discuss it with family because ... you can’t provide a basic need.” Lyon said.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO