Austin, MN

myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 10/18/22

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Maxine R. Schneider, age 91 of Austin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20th at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa on Friday, October 21st at 10:30 a.m. that morning.
AUSTIN, MN
kchanews.com

Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally

The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KEYC

Options are out there for those facing food insecurity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the beginning of the year ECHO food shelf has seen more families facing hunger than ever before. “I always like to tell people if you think someone needs it more than you do then you should also sign up” said Deisy Lyon of ECHO Food Shelf. “Its there, it’s not visible. Its one of those things that you would not like to brag, you know: ‘I wasn’t able to afford to have dinner today’ or ‘I had to skip.’ Its there. Its something that’s not really talked about, a lot of the time. You’re not willing to discuss it with family because ... you can’t provide a basic need.” Lyon said.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
LAWTON, OK
KGLO News

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs

Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
GOOD THUNDER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:46 a.m., a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Volkswagen Jetta were both southbound on Highway 52 when both vehicles collided south of Elton Hills Dr. in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media

(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly

On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA

