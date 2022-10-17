MILAN – Moncler has once again beaten competitors in the sustainability space. The Italian luxury company has topped for the fourth year in a row the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe, as industry leader of the “Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector, with the highest score — 90/100 — according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022.

