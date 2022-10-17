Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. investigating threatening letters
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation involving threatening letters is underway in Covington County. Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters, all handwritten and placed in mailboxes in north Covington County. One was also found in Smith County. The letters made various, vague threats and...
WDAM-TV
Guatemala man identified as pedestrian struck on U.S. 49 Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg has been identified nearly five days after the incident. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was identified as 31-year-old Fausti Israel Lopez Hernandez, of Guatemala, on Thursday afternoon. His family has been notified.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale. Sources at the scene tell us it started as a domestic call around midnight. The...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
WDAM-TV
USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance
Hattiesburg police host annual Domestic Violence Vigil. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Hattiesburg Police Department continued a tradition to honor and remember both DV victims and survivors.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street. Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
WDAM-TV
Beer on the Ballot: Lamar Co. voters to consider allowing alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer is on the ballot in Lamar County. At the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Lamar County residents will have the chance to vote to make their county wet. This includes cities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall. “I’m not just advocating alcohol; I’m advocating growth,”...
WDAM-TV
Macedonia VFD responded to five separate incidents Tuesday, Oct. 18
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Oct. 18, was a busy day for the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department. Over the course of about 14 hours, the department firefighters and personnel responded to one car wreck, two brush fires and two structure fires. 8:15 p.m. - Firefighters responded to a car wreck...
mageenews.com
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
WDAM-TV
Forrest EMA, Unite Way seek to improve Pine Belt disaster response
USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to 'video prank' disturbance.
WDAM-TV
Laurel holds luncheon for Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department congratulated the annual Firefighter of the Year Award Winner on Thursday, Oct. 20, with a luncheon. The department also added a new award to celebrate an exemplary fire officer this year. Alandis Jones, who has been with the department for two years,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police host annual Domestic Violence Vigil
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Hattiesburg Police Department continued an annual tradition to honor and remember both DV victims and survivors. The HPD hosted its annual Domestic Violence Vigil. “They feel like they don’t have a voice, and we are giving them a...
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
WDAM-TV
Tylertown man arrested at Marion Co. checkpoint
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man is behind bars after Marion County deputies discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm in his vehicle on Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Gabriel Shane Packwood at a safety checkpoint conducted at the intersection of Highway 586 and Rowley Road on Friday, Oct. 14.
WDAM-TV
Glendale Utility District under ‘boil-water’ notice
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 80 to 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District are under a “boil-water” notice issued Thursday afternoon. The notice was caused by a break in a water line on Anita Drive. Customers along Anita and Pine drives are those affected by the...
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
wxxv25.com
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
Today, a man was arrested on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence. On Saturday, Harrison County deputies responded to a domestic dispute on County Farm Road. Justin Fairley went to his ex-wife’s home and got into an argument with her and another man which turned physical.
WDAM-TV
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon. Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said it was a two-car collision that occurred on Lower Myrick Road. One vehicle rolled over, spilling debris along the street.
