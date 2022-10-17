Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in West End shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
WLWT 5
Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End
CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dead after car crashes into embankment in Cleves
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into an embankment in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Harrison Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when officials said a driver took a curve at an excessive...
Fox 19
Man arrested after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon after a short SWAT standoff outside a South Fairmount apartment building. The situation began sometime after 3 p.m. The man had barricaded himself in a building off Queen City Avenue. . It was not a hostage situation, according to...
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
Fox 19
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting near Oakley Square
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Oakley Tuesday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m. District Two officers responded to a report of a shooting at Madison Road and Allston Street. According to police, one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
Fox 19
19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week. Jan Tolentino, 19,...
WLWT 5
Neighbors react to fatal shooting in West Price Hill neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A shooting in West Price Hill left 33-year-old Ashton Penn dead, and a young child all alone. Janette Hatchett lives along 1800 Sunset avenue. She says she went into a nearby building for about five minutes and came out to a tragedy. "The maintenance guy turned around,...
WLWT 5
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for suspect after attempted abduction in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Carthage on Sunday. According to police, around 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 District Four officers responded to the 7000 block of Market Place for an attempted abduction. The victim was an adult woman, police said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BCSO: 14-year-old arrested after threatening to kill teacher at NKY high school
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old vaguely threatened a school shooting, bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill his teacher.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
WYFF4.com
A nursing student rendered aid to shooting victims. Then she discovered she was also shot
A nursing student in Ohio helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot in a...
WLWT 5
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
