Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man seriously hurt in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End

CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dead after car crashes into embankment in Cleves

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into an embankment in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Harrison Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when officials said a driver took a curve at an excessive...
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after SWAT situation in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon after a short SWAT standoff outside a South Fairmount apartment building. The situation began sometime after 3 p.m. The man had barricaded himself in a building off Queen City Avenue. . It was not a hostage situation, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting near Oakley Square

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Oakley Tuesday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m. District Two officers responded to a report of a shooting at Madison Road and Allston Street. According to police, one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

