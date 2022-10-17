Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D.C. Everest breaks ground on new indoor athletic facility
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Construction began Tuesday afternoon on Weston’s first multi-million dollar athletic center. The Greenheck Turner Community Center is designed for all ages, and will feature a full-size field, a track, a jump pit, batting cages and simulators. Board members, students, the community, and the Greenheck...
SWATTING Call Reported at SPASH
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Police in Stevens Point say no one was hurt and no active shooter situation was present at SPASH this afternoon, despite a phone call that said otherwise. Portage County Dispatch said the call came in at about 12:04 PM, prompting a heavy police presence...
Wood County Sheriff Investigating Death in Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man after his body was found outside a shed in Port Edwards. Officers received a tip about the body on Saturday, October 15th, and responded to the residents along with the county coroner’s office.
Four Arrested In Drug Interdiction Detail in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Four people were arrested last Friday when local police teamed up with the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force on a drug interdiction detail in Stevens Point. According to officers the detail focused on areas of concern based on complaints from residents and resulted in...
Wood County Breaks Ground On New Jail
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Wood County officials broke ground on the county’s newest jail Tuesday morning. The new Wood County jail is a project 20 years in the making. It was first proposed in April 2001 and is now finally a reality. According to Wood County Sheriff...
