ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fiq5_0icP0qYf00

The Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, traded for Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have a new wide receiver.

On Monday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals had acquired Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson via trade.

The compensation is unknown at this time.

The trade comes just one day after Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered an unknown injury during the team;s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. DeAndre Hopkins is also done serving his six-game suspension for PED use, too.

A split between the Panthers and Anderson seemed inevitable after Sunday's scene where Anderson was apparently kicked off Carolina's sideline after an exchange with coaches.

The Cardinals will pay Anderson the remaining balance of his season's salary, which is just under $700k.

The 29-year-old receiver has 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown thus far.

Arizona hosts the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

The "Fire Kliff Kingsbury" Train Gathering Steam

Report Card: Grading Arizona's Coaches in Week 6 Defeat

Injury Update to Marquise Brown

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals-Seahawks

Three Takeaways From Cardinals' Loss to Seahawks

Kyler Murray Trends on Twitter After Loss to Seattle

Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks 19-9

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

Shula's legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.”. Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything. There are Shula-branded steakhouses and...
OHIO STATE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy