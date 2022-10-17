ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘BMF’: Yung Miami Will Star in Season 2

By Aramide Tinubu
 3 days ago

Starz just released new photos from BMF Season 2. The Detriot-based drama series follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The pair rose from humble beginnings on the streets of Detroit to becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Starz has revealed that City Girls rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will star in season 2.

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee as Deanna Washington in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Inside ‘BMF’ Season 2

BMF Season 2 is slated to debut in January 2023. Now, Starz has announced new information from the forthcoming season. As we know, at the end of season 1, Terry and Meech went their separate ways. But apparently, it won’t be for long.

The official description for season 2 reads,

We parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future.

Yung Miami will star in season 2

In a surprise twist, Starz has just revealed that Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will join the BMF cast as a character named Deanna Washington. There are no further details yet on how Deanna will orbit around the Flenory brothers’ organization, but we do have a photo of Brownlee from the set.

It appears that she might be involved with someone in or around the Flenory brothers’ organization. Even more interesting, she could be involved with one of their rivals.

More new characters will be joining ‘BMF’ Season 2

In addition to Yung Miami, a slew of other new characters will join the cast. Kash Doll will be reprising her role as Monique in the series. La La Anthony will have a much larger role this season as  Markisha Taylor, the wife of a major Detroit drug dealer, in season 2. According to Deadline , “Markisha is the smart, sophisticated, and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly, and they develop a friendship.”

Academy Award winner Monique will be portraying a strip club owner named Goldie. According to TVLine , Goldie is a “sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts.” She is slated to help the brothers expand their business.

SNL alum Leslie Jones will portray federal agent Tracy Chambers. “Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge,” Deadline reports. “Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.”

