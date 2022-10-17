ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth Died on the Wales Children’s First Day of School: ‘Things Were Very Tense That Week’

By Abeni Tinubu
 4 days ago

When Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, her death sent shockwaves around the world. The late monarch sat on the throne for a whopping seven decades. Her death caused quite a spectacle. Following her death, there were 10 days of mourning to celebrate her life and legacy. In fact, people queued for hours on end to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth. And while many people were affected by her death, the royal family was most affected. The deceased queen left behind her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Coincidentally, her death actually coincided with the Wales children’s first day of school .

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Lous, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady / POOL / AF

Why did the Wales children start at a new school?

Those who keep up with the royal family will recall that Prince William and Kate Middleton recently relocated to Adelaide Cottage from London’s Kensington Palace with their three children. Because of this move, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were required to attend a new school. According to PEOPLE , the children had just been dropped off at their new school when their parents learned about Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Things were very tense for Prince Harry And Kate Middleton the week Queen Elizabeth died

Settling into a new school is challenging enough, especially since all three of the Wales children are under the age of 10. For reference, Prince George is 9, Princess Charlotte is 7, and Prince Louis is 4. However, the timing of dealing with a new school and a death in the family made things particularly stressful. According to a source close to the family, it was a challenging week for the Wales family, particularly the matriarch, Kate. “Things were very tense that week; it was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for,” the source claimed.

RELATED: The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to Canada

Why didn’t Prince Louis attend his great-grandmother’s funeral?

Of course, things were even tenser for the children while attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Prince Louis was deemed too young to attend. However, his older siblings were in attendance. Fans of the Wales children were positively gutted by Princess Charlotte’s tears. Some also expressed empathy for the fact that a child so young was still expected to know (and teach her brother) all the royal protocols whilst also coping with her own grief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtZWu_0icP0mGz00
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Ashley Crowden/WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Royal Fans Are Losing It Over Princess Charlotte Acting Her Age

How are the Wales Children settling into their new home at Adelaide Cottage?

While the last few weeks have been rough for the Wales children, hopefully, they’re beginning to settle into their new school. Fortunately, it seems as if the children have already begun to settle into their new home at Adelaide Cottage. While the home is only four bedrooms, it sits on an astronomical 5,000 acres of land. This affords the children the freedom to play outside and ride their bikes whilst also maintaining some semblance of privacy. Hopefully, the children will find some stability in their new school as well in due time.

RELATED: Prince Harry Reveals His ‘Deepest Fear’ Regarding Meghan Markle

