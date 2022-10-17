ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs

SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

4 Tips for Training Your Dog

Whether your dog simply needs help with basic commands, or they require something more, Alyssa Garcia, operations manager at Dogtopia San Antonio, says any pup is trainable. “We definitely recommend different training for different dogs—if a dog comes from a shelter or abusive situation, they may need some more intensive training,” she says. “For some dogs, it can just be learning how to sit and fetch and stay.” Dogtopia, which has one location in San Antonio but will open a second in Stone Oak soon, helps pups with basic obedience during dog daycare and also offers training at some of its locations. An animal behaviorist with a degree in animal science from Texas A&M University at Kingsville, Garcia offers some basics in pet obedience here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

PETA calls for ban on puppy mills in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling on New Braunfels City Council to ban the sale of dogs and cats obtained by commercial breeders at city pet stores. PETA sent a letter to the council on Wednesday following a meeting on...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniomag.com

A Pet Adoption Leads to a Business Pivot

Pet bandanas weren’t on Marianna U. Oyervides’ radar when she founded her company, ChickRocks, in 2005. “I sold jewelry during the holiday season markets at the time,” the long-term San Antonio resident explains. Eventually, Oyervides expanded her ChickRocks line to include embroidered and felt items, but she still focused on products humans would use.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man arrested after saying, 'I'll be back with my guns to shoot up the people' at volleyball game

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a volleyball game in a school gym northwest of downtown. The suspect, George Gonzalez, tried to enter the school gym at St. Mary Magdalen School on October 15, and was denied entrance by an employee working at the door who was familiar with him, according to an affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

