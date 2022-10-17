Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SP arrest White Creek employee after alleged assault
State Police arrested John F. Nolan IV, 44, of Cambridge on October 9. Nolan was allegedly involved in an employee assault investigation at the White Creek Highway Department.
ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants
An Albany man, who was charged with murder in the second degree after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
New Jersey man arrested in Ballston Spa
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on two counts of alleged burglary. Robert Brown III, 43, of Wild Wood, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday.
Saratoga police arrest man for alleged rape
Saratoga County Sheriffs arrested Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18 of Galway after an investigation of sexual assault against a minor. Buckmaster is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child.
WNYT
Person of interest in death of Troy mom extradited to NYC
A person of interest in the death of a Troy mother has been extradited back to New York City. Kareem Flake was Destiny Smothers’ boyfriend. Smothers found dead in the trunk of a car in Queens in 2021. Flake was the last person she was seen alive with. Flake...
Massachusetts woman faces charges for alleged bee attack on police
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
WNYT
Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate
A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
Trio accused of using fake money at Queensbury Walmart
A Troy resident was among three people busted on Friday, October 14, for allegedly using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart.
WNYT
Nighttime gunshots under investigation in Troy
Troy police are investigating a report of gunshots late Wednesday evening. Police say people heard gunshots in the area of Glen Avenue & River Street, shortly after 10 p.m. When patrol officers got there, they found no victims or suspects, but police say they did find physical evidence shots were fired. They also found a gun in the road, nearby.
WNYT
Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID
A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
WNYT
Police: Amsterdam toddler’s death caused by internal injuries
Police in Amsterdam are investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. Police received a 911 call on October 9, saying the child was not breathing. The child died three days later at Albany Med. A medical examiner found the child died from internal injuries. Amsterdam police and the state police...
Cohoes man sentenced after firing at group in 2021
A Cohoes man will spend eight years behind bars, followed by five years of post-release supervision, stemming from an incident in Albany in July 2021.
Four charged with murder in 2021 shooting
District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thoman. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown as Missing Saratoga Springs Man
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Saratoga Springs, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself...
newportdispatch.com
Crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — A 53-year-old man from St. Albans was injured during a crash in Pownal yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Route 7, near Jackson Cross Road, at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported that a vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. The...
Troy man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen trailer
A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.
Johnstown man charged after newborn found unresponsive
A Johnstown man has been charged with reckless assault of a child after his newborn was found unresponsive on September 20, according to a press release from the Johnstown Police Department.
Watervliet man arrested for having handgun inside Crossgates
A Watervliet man is facing charges after he allegedly had a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall.
Hudson Falls PD looking for alleged credit card thief
After police claim a man was caught on camera trying to use a stolen credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Hudson Falls, investigators are trying to put a name to his face.
Schenectady teen accused of stealing dirt bikes
A Schenectady teen was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 13, after he allegedly broke into a building on France Lane in Ballston and stole two dirt bikes.
Comments / 0