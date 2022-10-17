ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Person of interest in death of Troy mom extradited to NYC

A person of interest in the death of a Troy mother has been extradited back to New York City. Kareem Flake was Destiny Smothers’ boyfriend. Smothers found dead in the trunk of a car in Queens in 2021. Flake was the last person she was seen alive with. Flake...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate

A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Nighttime gunshots under investigation in Troy

Troy police are investigating a report of gunshots late Wednesday evening. Police say people heard gunshots in the area of Glen Avenue & River Street, shortly after 10 p.m. When patrol officers got there, they found no victims or suspects, but police say they did find physical evidence shots were fired. They also found a gun in the road, nearby.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID

A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Amsterdam toddler’s death caused by internal injuries

Police in Amsterdam are investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. Police received a 911 call on October 9, saying the child was not breathing. The child died three days later at Albany Med. A medical examiner found the child died from internal injuries. Amsterdam police and the state police...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four charged with murder in 2021 shooting

District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thoman. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — A 53-year-old man from St. Albans was injured during a crash in Pownal yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on U.S. Route 7, near Jackson Cross Road, at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported that a vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. The...
POWNAL, VT

