A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO