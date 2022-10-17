Read full article on original website
Related
CVS Health partnership aims to end the ‘tampon tax’
CVS Health announced its support for the elimination of the tampon tax and will work to end the sales tax on menstrual products as part of its new partnership with Period Law and PERIOD. The tampon tax, or period tax, refers to sales tax tacked onto period care products. It’s...
People Are Sharing Which Items They Always Get From The Dollar Store, And The Life Hacks Are Real
From movie theater candy to phone screen protectors, people are recommending all kinds of products that are normally overpriced, but can be bought at the dollar store instead.
Comments / 0