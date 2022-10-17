Spindle: Euonymus (alatus and europaeus) Amid the decadent colors of fall, spindle, or spindle tree, adds another dimension. With retina-confusing orange berries popping out of hot pink cases, they are fantastically psychedelic. The foliage can be just as arresting, giving the Asian natives (Euonymus alatus) the common name ‘burning bush’, although the Europeans (Euonymus europaeus) deliver on leaf color as well. In a garden that is relaxed enough to tolerate certain prized specimens that sing for only one season, spindle is a must.

2 DAYS AGO