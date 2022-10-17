ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooter in Nespelem/Keller area reportedly kills two, injures police officer

NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot. Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
NESPELEM, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. READ: Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee man accused of assaulting state trooper arrested Tuesday

EAST WENATCHEE — A man accused of assaulting a state trooper during a traffic stop was taken into custody on Tuesday in East Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force located Victor Dominguez, 33, in the 400 block of South Kentucky. Detectives, Douglas County deputies and East Wenatchee police surrounded a home where Dominguez was last seen. He reportedly initially refused to exit the home but eventually surrendered.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another

MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

13-year-old Ephrata student arrested

EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening

WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Monday's early morning shooting that injured one

SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
SOAP LAKE, WA

