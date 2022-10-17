Read full article on original website
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
Shooter in Nespelem/Keller area reportedly kills two, injures police officer
NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot. Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Home security video captured Soap Lake shooting; suspect held on $75,000 bail
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is charged with assault in Monday’s shooting that Soap Lake police say was caught on surveillance video. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000. Soap Lake police responded about 1:17 a.m. Monday to...
Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. READ: Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
East Wenatchee man accused of assaulting state trooper arrested Tuesday
EAST WENATCHEE — A man accused of assaulting a state trooper during a traffic stop was taken into custody on Tuesday in East Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force located Victor Dominguez, 33, in the 400 block of South Kentucky. Detectives, Douglas County deputies and East Wenatchee police surrounded a home where Dominguez was last seen. He reportedly initially refused to exit the home but eventually surrendered.
Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another
MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
Stevens Pass road rage shooting victim left from Leavenworth after attending Oktoberfest
In an interview with KING 5, Carlin Taylor, the aunt of the road rage shooting victim who was killed on Stevens Pass, says her niece was returning home from Leavenworth after a fun weekend with friends. Taylor says her 24-year-old niece, Raelyn Davis was en route to her Everett home...
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening
WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home
WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
Man charged with robbery after stealing victim's pickup truck near Moses Lake; claimed to have gun
MOSES LAKE — A 34-year-old man is accused of stealing a man’s pickup truck near Moses Lake after claiming to have a gun in his backpack and assaulting the victim. Patricio Moncada, 34, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the incident on Sunday.
Moses Lake man gets 17 years in prison for rampant gun & meth trafficking
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Four convictions will put a Grant County man behind bars for 17 years for several charges related to the trafficking of drugs and guns, including one that was used in the shooting death of an Othello child. As announced by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez was sentenced to 204...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Monday's early morning shooting that injured one
SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
