San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs

SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man arrested after saying, 'I'll be back with my guns to shoot up the people' at volleyball game

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a volleyball game in a school gym northwest of downtown. The suspect, George Gonzalez, tried to enter the school gym at St. Mary Magdalen School on October 15, and was denied entrance by an employee working at the door who was familiar with him, according to an affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories

This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

