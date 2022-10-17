Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs
SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
Fun fact: If you dug a hole straight through the center of Earth, you would NOT end up in China
Just like when we recently supplied you with the random fact that Mount Smith is the highest spot in Bexar County, learning the exact opposite point on Earth in San Antonio doesn’t do us a whole lot of good. But, it could win you points at your next trivia night!
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
devinenews.com
Missy carries on Charlie’s tradition as they open full restaurant on the green
The old familiar wooden chairs and tables from Charlie’s II are back in service at the new Charlie’s Daughter restaurant which opened just weeks ago. Missy and husband Jerry Stevens is happy to carry on the family tradition and she’s thrilled to get back to waiting tables and visiting with customers at the new restaurant inside the City of Devine’s newly renovated golf course club house.
KSAT 12
Bigger than ever: Outdoor ice skating rink returning to downtown San Antonio this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio holiday tradition is returning for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever. The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor. This year the rink...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
KSAT 12
East Side community farm preserving tradition by growing flowers to honor the dead
SAN ANTONIO – A community farm on the city’s East Side is preserving tradition by growing flowers that honor the dead. “You are going to find Marigolds that are known as Cempasuchils. We have Celosias. We have Globe amaranth and Mano de Leon as well,” Jovanna Lopez, the urban agriculture community coordinator at Garcia Street Urban Farm said.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Flies, stagnant water, moldy ice machine earn 3 restaurants critical health violations
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Mexican restaurant with a list of health violations nearly as long as its menu topped the list of low-scoring restaurants in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door report. Health inspectors also made an Asian restaurant toss out spoiled food, and a sea food...
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms. Russell Rush, a radio...
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
Podcast: San Antonio couple wore sun costumes to Bad Bunny’s concert
Mission accomplished for project solesitos!
KSAT 12
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at these free festivals in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a celebration of tradition and pre-Hispanic rituals that date back to more than 3,000 years ago. Olmecs and subsequent Toltecs, Mixtecs, Zapotecs, Maya, and Aztecs honored the symbiotic...
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the world: report
Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.
sanantoniomag.com
A Pet Adoption Leads to a Business Pivot
Pet bandanas weren’t on Marianna U. Oyervides’ radar when she founded her company, ChickRocks, in 2005. “I sold jewelry during the holiday season markets at the time,” the long-term San Antonio resident explains. Eventually, Oyervides expanded her ChickRocks line to include embroidered and felt items, but she still focused on products humans would use.
San Antonio's ice rink at Travis Park announces opening date
It will run until January.
This Wedding Was Held In The Middle Of A Texas Tourist Hub & People Have Mixed Feelings
The San Antonio Riverwalk is a popular destination for Texans looking to tie the knot. Despite the area having multiple ceremony venues along the historic walkway, not everyone is a fan of these celebrations. A recent TikTok video created by user @livlivlivofficial calls out the wedding parties held in this...
