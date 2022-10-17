Read full article on original website
Related
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
NJ lawmakers determined to kill your right to protect yourself (Opinion)
In a stunning statement of irony, Assemblyman Joe Danielson, D-Somerset, one of the main sponsors of a bill to prevent you from legally carrying a firearm, said, "my priority is to protect the citizens of New Jersey." Huh? How preventing legally licensed, vetted, and screened, innocent citizens of New Jersey...
Bill aimed at restricting concealed carry gun permits advances after debate
Legislators advanced a bill to tighten gun control in N.J., four months after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a constitutional right to carry. The post Bill aimed at restricting concealed carry gun permits advances after debate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will name Gilmore to Ocean County Board of Elections today
Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint George Gilmore to serve as a commissioner of the Ocean County Board of Elections today, allowing the Republican county chairman to regain the seat he abdicated in 2019 following his conviction on federal tax-related charges. Donald Trump resuscitated Gilmore on the final day of his...
New Jersey Globe
30% of VBM ballots have already been returned
With 20 days until Election Day, New Jersey votes have returned 286,293 vote-by-mail ballots for the general election, 30.2% of the 947,616 ballots already mailed by the state’s 21 county clerks, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. The number of returned ballots statewide increased...
NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)
There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them. The same can be said of our state government where priorities...
bassmaster.com
Anglers fight for public access in New Jersey
As New Jersey anglers fight to regain access to public waters, 2003 Bassmaster Classic champion Mike Iaconelli warns that the danger is not unique to his home state. “This is a national issue,” said the Garden State native and 2006 B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year. “The Northeast and California probably are the two [areas where] you see it the most, but you deal with it everywhere.”
New Jersey Globe
Climate change should take backseat to inflation for now, Kiley says
If she manages to flip New Jersey’s 6th congressional district to Republicans this November, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley will represent a huge stretch of the Jersey Shore, which is under growing threat from climate change and rising sea levels. But Kiley said today that while climate change is real and worth combating, inflation is the most pressing problem facing her district, and it should be addressed first.
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open
By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).
New Jersey Globe
Nearly 29% of all New Jersey mail-in ballots have been returned
With less than three weeks remaining until Election Day, New Jerseyans have returned 270,719 vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8 general election, 28.6% of the 945,435 ballots already mailed by county election officials, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. In the closely watched 7th district,...
Big changes for NJ’s teen drivers – what you need to know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
Election 2022: At least five NJ counties looking for poll workers
TRENTON – Poll workers don’t appear to be in widespread short supply this year, as has been the case in the recent past, though some counties are still looking for help with the general election approaching. Secretary of State Tahesha Way said all counties are always recruiting and...
Is expensive NJ beach replenishment only helping the ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan
Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
Carscoops
New Jersey Bill Wants To Get Rid Of Most In-Car Subscriptions
A pair of legislators in New Jersey are taking on the automotive industry with regard to in-car subscriptions. They’ve introduced a new bill that would prohibit automakers from offering in-car subscription services to customers in the state. While there are exceptions, most hardware-based features would be ineligible for a subscription-based fee.
In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules
PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges
TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
New Jersey Globe
Weinberg’s new PAC make first round of campaign contributions
Stressing the importance of supporting “the next generation of troublemakers,” a political action committee founded by former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg has contributed $9,000 to eighteen women running for local office in New Jersey, the opening round of he new group aimed at electing women running as Democrats and in non-partisan elections.
Comments / 0