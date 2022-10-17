PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...

