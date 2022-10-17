ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey Globe

Murphy will name Gilmore to Ocean County Board of Elections today

Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint George Gilmore to serve as a commissioner of the Ocean County Board of Elections today, allowing the Republican county chairman to regain the seat he abdicated in 2019 following his conviction on federal tax-related charges. Donald Trump resuscitated Gilmore on the final day of his...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

30% of VBM ballots have already been returned

With 20 days until Election Day, New Jersey votes have returned 286,293 vote-by-mail ballots for the general election, 30.2% of the 947,616 ballots already mailed by the state’s 21 county clerks, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. The number of returned ballots statewide increased...
NEW JERSEY STATE
bassmaster.com

Anglers fight for public access in New Jersey

As New Jersey anglers fight to regain access to public waters, 2003 Bassmaster Classic champion Mike Iaconelli warns that the danger is not unique to his home state. “This is a national issue,” said the Garden State native and 2006 B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year. “The Northeast and California probably are the two [areas where] you see it the most, but you deal with it everywhere.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Climate change should take backseat to inflation for now, Kiley says

If she manages to flip New Jersey’s 6th congressional district to Republicans this November, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley will represent a huge stretch of the Jersey Shore, which is under growing threat from climate change and rising sea levels. But Kiley said today that while climate change is real and worth combating, inflation is the most pressing problem facing her district, and it should be addressed first.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Nearly 29% of all New Jersey mail-in ballots have been returned

With less than three weeks remaining until Election Day, New Jerseyans have returned 270,719 vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8 general election, 28.6% of the 945,435 ballots already mailed by county election officials, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. In the closely watched 7th district,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan

Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
New Jersey 101.5

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
New Jersey 101.5

Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most

Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
Carscoops

New Jersey Bill Wants To Get Rid Of Most In-Car Subscriptions

A pair of legislators in New Jersey are taking on the automotive industry with regard to in-car subscriptions. They’ve introduced a new bill that would prohibit automakers from offering in-car subscription services to customers in the state. While there are exceptions, most hardware-based features would be ineligible for a subscription-based fee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules

PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
New Jersey Globe

Weinberg’s new PAC make first round of campaign contributions

Stressing the importance of supporting “the next generation of troublemakers,” a political action committee founded by former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg has contributed $9,000 to eighteen women running for local office in New Jersey, the opening round of he new group aimed at electing women running as Democrats and in non-partisan elections.
NEW JERSEY STATE

