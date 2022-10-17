ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man exonerated for 2012 murder in Philadelphia being sought in recent deadly shooting

Authorities say a man who is being sought in connection to a recent deadly shooting was exonerated last year from a 2012 murder conviction. “That’s just horrifying, I feel sick to my stomach all over again, and I don’t even know how that could even happen,” Linda Cruz, the sister of a 50-year-old Charles Gossett, said. “And the other family, I really feel devastated for them.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Victim ID’d in Wissinoming killing

Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday night homicide in Wissinoming as Thomas Hennessey, 55, of the 4800 block of Alcott St. On Tuesday, at about 8:42 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of Alcott St. for a person with a gun. Hennessey was located unresponsive on the ground with blood around his head. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead on the scene at 9:20 p.m.
philasun.com

2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly man wanted for homicide

Police are looking for a South Philadelphia resident who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide that took place in West Philadelphia. According to police, Jahmir Harris, 32, of the 1600 block of South Ringgold Street is wanted by police in connection to the homicide that occurred on the 1700 block of North 56th Street on Sept. 5.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot dead outside of West Philadelphia bar: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say

A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Drugs, ATVs, animals confiscated in major Kensington crime bust, police say

KENSINGTON - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Narcotics Unit took part in a major crime bust involving drugs, ATVs, guns and animals. Officials say early Thursday morning, an investigation took officers to the 3100 block of Weymouth Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Eight people were arrested. Items confiscated included...
