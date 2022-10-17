Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, shot dead during botched attempted robbery in Fairmount
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a botched robbery attempt Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Swain Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a...
fox29.com
Police: Man found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was found inside a car in West Philadelphia injured from a shooting. According to authorities, police responded to 38th Street and Girard Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. Officials say a 53-year-old man...
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
fox29.com
Man exonerated for 2012 murder in Philadelphia being sought in recent deadly shooting
Authorities say a man who is being sought in connection to a recent deadly shooting was exonerated last year from a 2012 murder conviction. “That’s just horrifying, I feel sick to my stomach all over again, and I don’t even know how that could even happen,” Linda Cruz, the sister of a 50-year-old Charles Gossett, said. “And the other family, I really feel devastated for them.”
Victim ID’d in Wissinoming killing
Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday night homicide in Wissinoming as Thomas Hennessey, 55, of the 4800 block of Alcott St. On Tuesday, at about 8:42 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of Alcott St. for a person with a gun. Hennessey was located unresponsive on the ground with blood around his head. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead on the scene at 9:20 p.m.
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.
philasun.com
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school
PHILADELPHIA — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept....
Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder
Police have developed a vehicle of interest described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
South Philly man wanted for homicide
Police are looking for a South Philadelphia resident who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide that took place in West Philadelphia. According to police, Jahmir Harris, 32, of the 1600 block of South Ringgold Street is wanted by police in connection to the homicide that occurred on the 1700 block of North 56th Street on Sept. 5.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
Man shot dead outside of West Philadelphia bar: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.No arrests have been made.
NBC Philadelphia
Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say
A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
fox29.com
Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim...
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
fox29.com
Bucks County Wawa locations to close early due to recent armed robberies
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several Bucks County Wawas are closing early amid recent armed robberies in Lower Southampton and Northhampton townships. Two locations in Featerville, the Wawa on Rosewood Avenue and on Philmont and Street Roads, will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. The Wawa on Bustleton Pike, a...
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
fox29.com
Police: Man robs Wynnefield Xfinity store, gets away with thousands of dollars
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Philadelphia Xfinity store. According to police, the robbery occurred on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at the Xfinity store on City Avenue. Authorities say the suspect walked into...
fox29.com
Drugs, ATVs, animals confiscated in major Kensington crime bust, police say
KENSINGTON - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Narcotics Unit took part in a major crime bust involving drugs, ATVs, guns and animals. Officials say early Thursday morning, an investigation took officers to the 3100 block of Weymouth Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Eight people were arrested. Items confiscated included...
Comments / 0