Several topics discussed at Tuesday evenings’ meeting of the Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee will advance for consideration by the full Trenton City Council. One of the topics discussed was a master service agreement for members, including Trenton, of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance which is based in Columbia. In part, the agreement allows members to assist one another during times of major electrical outages, which is similar to a mutual aid agreement utilized by many fire departments.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO