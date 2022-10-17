Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offers employment positions during closed session
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offered positions during a closed session on October 18th. Taylor Cornett was offered the assistant middle school boy’s basketball coaching position. Kim Ness was offered a cook position. During the regular meeting, Safe Defend Representative Craig Deaver gave a presentation on school safety.
kttn.com
Meeting results from the Spickard Board of Education on October 17th
The Spickard R-2 Board of Education October 17th approved adult meal prices. The adult breakfast price was set at $2.70, and the adult lunch price was set at $4.86. Staff members will continue to receive free meals, but a price had to be set for reporting purposes. The board approved...
farmerpublishing.com
Student-created Tarkio mural on display
The new Tarkio mural hanging on the side of the 1887 Bar & Grill building at 401 Main Street in Tarkio was made by the Tarkio High School FCCLA members and advisor. The project was a creation from a Youth Beautification Grant the chapter received from the Atchison County Development Corporation.
kttn.com
Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee address multiple issues during Tuesday evening meeting
Several topics discussed at Tuesday evenings’ meeting of the Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee will advance for consideration by the full Trenton City Council. One of the topics discussed was a master service agreement for members, including Trenton, of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance which is based in Columbia. In part, the agreement allows members to assist one another during times of major electrical outages, which is similar to a mutual aid agreement utilized by many fire departments.
kttn.com
THS Key Club members to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF
Members of the THS Key Club will be Trick-or-Treating for UNICEF on Wednesday, October 26th between the hours of 5:30 and 7:00 pm. Club members will be going door-to-door collecting spare change to support Start Strong: Zambia. Start Strong: Zambia is a partnership between Key Club and UNICEF to build innovative community centers called Insakas in Zambia. The centers are a place for children to learn and play, a community kitchen, a playground, water and sanitation centers, and gardens. They are also a place to train community volunteers, health care providers, and teachers.
kttn.com
Trenton Municipal Utilities announces water outage and boil advisory
Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued an additional boil advisory in the same area as October 18th due to another water main break. The advisory affects East 28th Street from Eighth Avenue to 4400 East 28th, Hunter Road from Lake Trenton Drive to East 28th, and Sportsman Road from East 28th to 2610 Sportsman Road.
kttn.com
Annual Trick or Treat Night at Rock Barn in Trenton set for October 24th
More than 30 businesses and organizations will provide treats for area youth at the 19th Annual Trick or Treat Night, sponsored by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Trenton Ambassadors. The event will be at the Rock Barn on October 24th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Youth are...
nodawaynews.com
Northwest announces Homecoming parade road, lot closures
Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the University’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants. The Homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue....
kttn.com
“Christmas on the Square” set for December 3rd in Mercer
Various activities are planned for Mercer’s “Christmas on the Square” in December. The event will be held on December 3rd from 5 to 8 pm. There will be Christmas lighting, an outdoor Christmas market, a gingerbread display, and Christmas crafts. Santa Claus will be there and he will bring his toy shop.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
farmerpublishing.com
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
Kansas man injured after SUV strikes MODOT sign, rolls
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Dustin A. Cox, 20, Bonner Springs, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The SUV traveled off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Mildred Lorraine (Hyre) Perry
Mildred Lorraine Perry went to her Heavenly home on Oct 15th, 2022 at the age of 94. Mildred (Millie) Lorraine Perry, made her entrance into the world on January 26, 1928, to the parents of William & Ethel Hyre. Millie was born in the family’s modest farm home just outside...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hatfield Resident Charged in Vehicle Theft
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Hatfield man was charged in Harrison County with stealing a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s affidavit says officers responded to a call on Thursday that 37-year old Benjamin Johnson had taken his father’s vehicle without permission.
kttn.com
“Tom and Huck” to be shown on the square in Mercer
Mercer Homecoming will hold an Outdoor Movie on the Square next week. “Tom and Huck” will be shown on the Mercer Square on October 29th. Concessions will open at 5:30 pm with the movie shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen at 6:45. Those attending are asked to bring...
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
kttn.com
Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday
A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
