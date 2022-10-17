Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
NBC Sports
Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss
Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers
A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
NBC Sports
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
5 possible Kansas City Chiefs trade targets at the Nov. 1 deadline, including Robert Quinn
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again serious title contenders in 2022, and that means Andy Reid and the brass
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Lisa Banks, Debra Katz threaten legal action against NFL
The NFL seems to be worried about being sued by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, if the league tries to force him out. The NFL apparently should also be worried about being sued by former Commanders employees. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz have sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell...
Shula's legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football
There's some symmetry in that Don Shula's perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the "no-name defense."
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Comments / 0