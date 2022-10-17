The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO