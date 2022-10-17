Read full article on original website
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
njurbannews.com
Trenton mayor’s race heats up
In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will name Gilmore to Ocean County Board of Elections today
Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint George Gilmore to serve as a commissioner of the Ocean County Board of Elections today, allowing the Republican county chairman to regain the seat he abdicated in 2019 following his conviction on federal tax-related charges. Donald Trump resuscitated Gilmore on the final day of his...
NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)
There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them. The same can be said of our state government where priorities...
New Jersey Globe
Climate change should take backseat to inflation for now, Kiley says
If she manages to flip New Jersey’s 6th congressional district to Republicans this November, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley will represent a huge stretch of the Jersey Shore, which is under growing threat from climate change and rising sea levels. But Kiley said today that while climate change is real and worth combating, inflation is the most pressing problem facing her district, and it should be addressed first.
New Jersey Globe
Port Authority PBA backs Gottheimer
The Port Authority Policemen’s Benevolent Association, representing more than 1,500 officers of the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD), today endorsed Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) for re-election to the 5th congressional district. Gottheimer’s Bergen County-based district is home to many of the officers of the PAPD, so the endorsement could...
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams fires stafferScreenshot from Twitter. The office of Mayor Eric Adams fired a staffer for making a video recording about his administration. “His comments today disparaging first responders are completely unacceptable, and we’ve terminated this employee effective immediately,” Levy said in a statement. “Mayor Adams will always stand up for our first responders and have their backs.”
wbgo.org
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but it is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a clean slate with its municipal government following four years of headlines that embarrassed residents.
New Jersey Globe
Spiller, NJEA form new ‘Protecting Our Democracy’ organization
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and the New Jersey Education Association today launched Protecting Our Democracy, an 501 (c)(4) issue advocacy organization that Spiller says will fight to “restore confidence in government and unity in our country.” The organization’s founding donor is the NJEA, of which Spiller is the president.
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges
TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
Jersey City property owners can brace for more pain in fourth-quarter tax bill
Jersey City homeowners who were whacked with a whopping third-quarter property tax bill should brace for another stinging blow in the final quarter of 2022. The 1-2 punch comes courtesy of one, an average $1,200 school tax increase that was reflected in the third quarter bill of property owners; and two, an average municipal tax increase of roughly $1,160 after the Jersey City City Council approved a $724.8 million spending plan at a special meeting Tuesday.
Manhattan GOP commissioner asks why BOE is telling voters about upcoming election
Republican Commissioner for the city Board of Elections Frederic Umane [inset] questioned why the Board sent out mailers reminding voters about the November general election, drawing concerns from advocacy groups. Democrats and voting rights advocates said the comments made by the commissioner fit into a larger pattern of Republicans seeking to undermine confidence in the fairness of election administration in New York. [ more › ]
theobserver.com
Facing potential lawsuit, NJAM corrects story about Melham, lawsuit
After calling for an immediate retraction from NJ.com for an inaccurate and misleading headline on Sept. 12, Mayor Michael Melham says the publication has finally made the correction after he threatened legal action for defamation. NJ.com, and its print publication, The Star-Ledger, waited until Oct. 12 to change the headline...
U.S. Attorney’s Office Has Reached A Settlement With New Jersey Transit
Agrees to make Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton, and New Brunswick stations accessible to individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has reached a settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) to resolve findings that its intercity rail stations are not accessible to individuals with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
New Jersey Globe
In N.J., Gannett has huge salary disparity among women, reporters of color
Gannett newspapers in New Jersey and New York are paying journalists of color a median salary of $11,500 less annually that white reporters earn, according to a study released by NewsGuild, a union a number of local Gannett employees have joined. Female reporters are paid an average of $9,500-per-year less...
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument
For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
