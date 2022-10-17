ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

njurbannews.com

Trenton mayor’s race heats up

In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy will name Gilmore to Ocean County Board of Elections today

Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint George Gilmore to serve as a commissioner of the Ocean County Board of Elections today, allowing the Republican county chairman to regain the seat he abdicated in 2019 following his conviction on federal tax-related charges. Donald Trump resuscitated Gilmore on the final day of his...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Climate change should take backseat to inflation for now, Kiley says

If she manages to flip New Jersey’s 6th congressional district to Republicans this November, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley will represent a huge stretch of the Jersey Shore, which is under growing threat from climate change and rising sea levels. But Kiley said today that while climate change is real and worth combating, inflation is the most pressing problem facing her district, and it should be addressed first.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Port Authority PBA backs Gottheimer

The Port Authority Policemen’s Benevolent Association, representing more than 1,500 officers of the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD), today endorsed Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) for re-election to the 5th congressional district. Gottheimer’s Bergen County-based district is home to many of the officers of the PAPD, so the endorsement could...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and Migrants

Mayor Eric Adams fires stafferScreenshot from Twitter. The office of Mayor Eric Adams fired a staffer for making a video recording about his administration. “His comments today disparaging first responders are completely unacceptable, and we’ve terminated this employee effective immediately,” Levy said in a statement. “Mayor Adams will always stand up for our first responders and have their backs.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Spiller, NJEA form new ‘Protecting Our Democracy’ organization

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and the New Jersey Education Association today launched Protecting Our Democracy, an 501 (c)(4) issue advocacy organization that Spiller says will fight to “restore confidence in government and unity in our country.” The organization’s founding donor is the NJEA, of which Spiller is the president.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
NJ.com

Jersey City property owners can brace for more pain in fourth-quarter tax bill

Jersey City homeowners who were whacked with a whopping third-quarter property tax bill should brace for another stinging blow in the final quarter of 2022. The 1-2 punch comes courtesy of one, an average $1,200 school tax increase that was reflected in the third quarter bill of property owners; and two, an average municipal tax increase of roughly $1,160 after the Jersey City City Council approved a $724.8 million spending plan at a special meeting Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

Manhattan GOP commissioner asks why BOE is telling voters about upcoming election

Republican Commissioner for the city Board of Elections Frederic Umane [inset] questioned why the Board sent out mailers reminding voters about the November general election, drawing concerns from advocacy groups. Democrats and voting rights advocates said the comments made by the commissioner fit into a larger pattern of Republicans seeking to undermine confidence in the fairness of election administration in New York. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

Facing potential lawsuit, NJAM corrects story about Melham, lawsuit

After calling for an immediate retraction from NJ.com for an inaccurate and misleading headline on Sept. 12, Mayor Michael Melham says the publication has finally made the correction after he threatened legal action for defamation. NJ.com, and its print publication, The Star-Ledger, waited until Oct. 12 to change the headline...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

U.S. Attorney’s Office Has Reached A Settlement With New Jersey Transit

Agrees to make Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton, and New Brunswick stations accessible to individuals with disabilities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has reached a settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) to resolve findings that its intercity rail stations are not accessible to individuals with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument

For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

